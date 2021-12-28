

The pandemic does not stop and the Omicron variant once again endangers the great world sports competitions. Among them, the English Premier League, which despite striving to follow its Christmas calendar to a minimum, receives tougher blows from reality every day.

After 15,186 PCR tests made during the past week to players and club staff, A total of 103 have been reported to have tested positive, which is the record number of infected in a week in the English competition.

The previous week, the number of positives had established a ceiling of 90 positives for covid, with which the increase in infected continues exponentially on the rise.

Despite this, the competition decided to keep the celebration of the Boxing day, the most emblematic day of the competition, where a total of 6 matches were played corresponding to matchday 19 of the Premier League.

Liverpool – Leeds, Wolves – Watford and Burnley – Everton were postponed, while this Monday Newcastle – Manchester United deputies. The infected rise, but football doesn’t stop in England.