Black Friday hit the crypto market! The week closes with a steep decline in all crypto-assets amid the macroeconomic concerns about the advance of COVID-19. However, despite the fall on Friday, the industry continues to grow and demonstrate its proper space to regulators, investors and users.

Thanks to a collaboration between Blockchain Summit Latam and Cointelegraph, led by Cristóbal Pereira, CEO of Blockchain Summit Latam and Latam Tech, and Ezio Rojas, Managing Editor of Cointelegraph in Spanish, We present you a summary of 5 of the news that emerged in the market and ecosystem of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies during this week. You can also listen to it in podcast format here.