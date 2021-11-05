Recommendations to attend the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Mundodehoy.com

DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-The most anticipated F1ESTA of the year is getting closer and closer and its incredible fans will flood every corner of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome. For each person to fully enjoy the experience, the organizers have prepared a guide with everything you need to know about the event.

Health protocols

The safety of all attendees is the most important thing, therefore, it is recommended to review the sanitary protocols to be implemented during the event. Among them, the obligatory use of the mask at all times within the enclosure stands out.

All accesses to the property will have health controls.

It is recommended to arrive three hours in advance.

Individuals who test negative for COVID-19 must be valid for up to 3 business days.

Allowed Items

Flags without sticks, cameras, binoculars, hats, umbrellas and backpacks can be entered.

You will not be able to access with selfie sticks, smoke bombs, bicycles and musical instruments.

Check the full list of allowed and prohibited items.

Transport

There is no parking on the premises, therefore, it is recommended to use remote parking lots and public transport.

Metro line 9 at its stations Velodrome, Sport City and Puebla; Metrobus line 2 at arrivals Iztacalco and UPIICSA; trolleybus line 2 at its stations Sport City, Gate 8 and Puebla; as well as truck routes 1,9,11,27,78 M1 Bicentennial and the Sausa corridor They are the best options to get to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

There will be an Uber service, for which the ascent and descent zone will be enabled in the Gate 6 from the Sports Palace. The taxi bases will also be enabled in the Gate 15 from the Autodromo and on the street Oatmeal.

Free transportation will be enabled that runs around the circumference of the property.

Access

F1 Fast Pass : To speed up access, a quick line system was created. Attendees will be able to register on the site of the Mexico GP where you can enter the proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test (PCR or antigens) to obtain a certified access code that must be presented along with the ticket and an official identification at the entrance.

: To speed up access, a quick line system was created. Attendees will be able to register on the site of the Mexico GP where you can enter the proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test (PCR or antigens) to obtain a certified access code that must be presented along with the ticket and an official identification at the entrance. Entry : those who have not registered in F1 Fast Pass will have to present a complete vaccination certificate or proof (PCR or antigens), official identification and ticket. In case of missing any of these requirements, access to the venue will not be allowed.

: those who have not registered in F1 Fast Pass will have to present a complete vaccination certificate or proof (PCR or antigens), official identification and ticket. In case of missing any of these requirements, access to the venue will not be allowed. Ticket: previously identify in which tier, zone and door are the tickets to enter through the correct access and not miss a single moment of the race. Doors open at 8 am and close at 6 pm. It is important to emphasize that the areas within the property do not communicate with each other.

Official tickets (physical and ticketfast) with printing dates of 2020 and October and November 2021 will be valid. The printed legend of Friday, Saturday or Sunday must be respected.

Food and drinks

Use of the cashless system, in which a card is used (in three different and collectible designs) with the possibility of recharging its credit with a card or cash and using it to make payments. Thus, it seeks to avoid the use of cash, minimize interactions and reduce concentrations at food and beverage points of sale.

If the balance of the cashless cards is not spent, the reimbursement request can be made digitally from the Wednesday following the race. Here you can consult more information.

There will be more than 50 food options among which stand out Fisher’s, Porfirio’s, Krispy Kreme, The Moor, Butcher & Sons, The caliph, The Vicenta, Dominos Pizza, among others.

Beer sales hours will be from 11 am to 6 pm, while alcohol sales will be from 12 pm to 6 pm.

Green band

To show why the Mexico GP fans are the best in the world, attendees are invited to wear green on Sunday and thus paint the stands of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It is also recommended to bring comfortable shoes, portable charger, umbrella or raincoat, hat, sunscreen and the best attitude.

Horacio of activities

Here you can check the full schedule.

To know the access, transport, food, entertainment, general services and other points of interest, consult the event map.

