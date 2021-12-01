To a greater or lesser extent, we all have afraid to something. Including celebrities, of course. In fact, the singer Aitana recognized on the night of November 29 in an interview on The Hormiguero who has a great fear of flying. He told it between laughs, but it is seen that the Catalan interpreter has a really bad time when he has to get on a plane. And it is not the only one. In fact, is calculated that between 10% and 25% of the population suffers this phobia.

This can be a problem, both for those who travel little by plane and for those who must do so regularly. The former avoid long trips or, if they have no choice, they suffer atrociously from the process. The latter try to find solutions, but they are not always the most appropriate.

Aitana counted in The Hormiguero What do you usually ask the stewardess due to the characteristics of the flight that is going to begin and that, on some occasions, it has even contacted the pilot. This may be tricky if you are not a famous person. But suppose we could all ask the pilot to reassure us before we fly. Is that a good solution? In this article we are going to see it, but before that, let’s start with the important thing:

What is airplane phobia?

The airplane phobia or the fear to fly in general it is an irrational fear of traveling by air transport. In reality, we have all felt that fear at some time. However, we speak of phobia when affects the normal course of life of who suffers it. When, for example, it makes you refuse trips because you have to travel by plane or when anxiety makes the journey a whole lot of suffering.

It can be caused by a traumatic experience during a plane trip. Aitana, for example, said that she has had some difficult trips. However it is not always so. In fact, according to a study published in 2016, media, in which accidents with catastrophic consequences are often shown, can have a great weight, even without having had any traumatic experience in this regard.

Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash

Psychologists’ Strategies for Treating Fear of Flying

As explained to Hypertextual the psychologist Noelia Vargas, the fear to fly it is usually dealt with “virtual or imagination exhibition or with systematic desensitization”.

Starting with the last one, it is a widely used strategy to treat phobias or any form of anxiety generated by specific items. What is done, broadly speaking, is to expose the person suffering from the phobia to the origin of their fears, in this case the airplanes and everything related to the experience of flying.

Exposing the patient to the fear of flying is important to reduce the anxiety that it generates

Its developer, the psychiatrist Joseph wolpe, defined it in the 50s of the last century as a technique based on the classical conditioning, since what is tried is that the anxiety response is reduced through the introduction of another response based on relaxation.

It consists of four phases. In the first one precisely some relaxation technique with which the patient is comfortable. For example, you can be taught breathing techniques.

Afterwards, a hierarchy of the different levels of anxiety is made. To do this, the factors related to the phobia that generate anxiety are analyzed. In the case of a flying phobia, such as Aitana’s, Vargas points out that it could be acts like “buy the ticket, check the suitcase or listen to the engine noises“.

The patient must score from 0 to 100 the anxiety level that each one of these actions causes. To make it easier, you can find what causes you the least anxiety. That would be 0. Later, you think of the opposite extreme, since 100 would be something that makes the patient very anxious. Finally, something in between is sought, which would be 50. With these three well-placed pillars, it will be easier to evaluate the rest of the actions.

Once this is done, as explained in an article on the subject published Psychology and Mind, a practice in imagination, in order to see how realistic the thoughts evoked by the person you want to treat are. To do this, he is asked different questions about specific details, aimed at seeing how vivid the experience is.

And now, to finish, the exposure to each of the items that were classified by level of anxiety. For example, first buy the ticket, then pack, go to the airport, check in, get on the plane, listen to the engine noises, take off and land. These exposures can be live or virtual or in imagination. In the case of fear of flying, it is not easy or cheap to repeat it many times live. And repetition is important, because what you do is expose each item to the patient, so that when he begins to feel anxious resort to relaxation response. Then it is done again and again, checking how the figure with which it was classified goes down to 0. Until that does not happen, it does not go to the next in the classification.

Imagination or virtual reality

If the situation is not easy to repeat live, resort to imagination, hence the third step mentioned above, or to virtual reality.

The latter is increasingly used in psychology to treat anxiety with very different origins. In the case of fear of flying it is quite common and useful. In fact, there are numerous studies in which this strategy is used to expose people with airplane phobia, with very good results. In most cases anxiety is significantly reduced, and they can even return to travel by plane without fear.

And this does not apply only to the last part of systematic desensitization. It can also be used to carry out the virtual exposure technique, which consists of letting the anxiety pass, extinguishing the problem behavior that maintains it. In the case of the plane, for example, watch and be on alert of airplane signals.

Unsplash

Is Aitana’s technique useful against the fear of flying?

Returning to the situation that Aitana describes in El Hormiguero, talk to the hostesses or the pilot might not be the best option.

“It may be that Aitana’s thing is even counterproductive because in the end it is checking that everything is fine, with which in the long run that fear of flying remains, ”says Vargas. “Come on, what it works for him in the moment, but not to solve the problem ”.

It is a kind of patch to the problem. If you persist in checking if there is danger in that which generates an irrational fear, you are admitting the existence of that fear and focusing on it. The important thing is to work on it so that this fear ceases to be one or, at least, is not a source of anxiety. Only then can you fly by plane, find a spider on the wall or climb to the top of a roof without your brain telling you that you are making a big mistake. And it is an essential organ, but sometimes we trolley so much so that we must learn to control it. For that, among many other things, are psychologists.