END. Sometimes it seems that the year has passed too quickly, others that it has been excessively hard to get here. The truth is that 2021 fades to make way for 2022, between uncertainty and illusion, with the telephone always at hand and waiting for the nearest plate of food, comfortable with a certainty: art will continue to brighten our lives. We have already said it here: 2021 has been a fabulous movie year.





The best films of 2021 according to Espinof

After our selection of series, here is the list of the great films of the year according to Espinof. As you already know from other occasions, the titles come from the TOP 10 that we make the editors and regular collaborators of this website. And we have taken into account the premieres in Spain, hence there are productions from 2020 or some are missing from this year. Below you can consult the TOP 10 individuals of each of which we have participated; the definitive list with the best cinema of 2021 is made up of the 17 most voted titles.

On the other hand, we remind you that you can consult the article that we published last year and other lists of these days where we are reviewing the best of 2021: the highlights of animation, horror films, the fantasy genre, humor, action, Spanish cinema, miniseries, comic series, essential series according to Albertini or the selection of essential films of the year according to the criteria of the writer. And I leave you with the list of all of us. Thanks for being there, good health and happy 2022.

Nomadland (2020)





Direction: Chloé Zhao. Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, Gay DeForest …

Criticism | Available on Disney +

A promising young woman (Promising Young Woman, 2020)





Director: Emerald Fennell. Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam Brody …

Criticism | Available at Movistar +

Another Round (Druk, 2020)





Director: Thomas Vinterberg. Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe, Susse Wold …

Criticism | Available in Filmin

Horsemen of Justice (Retfærdighedens ryttere, 2020)





Director: Anders Thomas Jensen. Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Nicolas Bro …

Criticism | Available in Filmin

The Suicide Squad, 2021

Director: James Gunn. Cast: Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, John Cena …

Criticism | Available on RakutenTv

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021)





Director: Bo Burnham.

Criticism | Available on Netflix

Spencer (2021)





Direction: Pablo Larraín. Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris …

Criticism | Available in CINEMA THEATER

The Green Knight (The Green Knight, 2021)





Director: David Lowery. Cast: Dev Patel, Sean Harris, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan …

Criticism | Available on Amazon Prime Video

Charm (2021)





Direction: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith.

Criticism | Available in CINES and Disney +

Petite Maman (2021)





Direction: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse, Stephane Varupenne, Margot Abascal …

Commentary on the film from San Sebastián | Available at CINES

The Last Duel (The Last Duel, 2021)





Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter …

Criticism | Available in CINES and Disney +

West Side Story (2021)





Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno …

Criticism | Available at CINES

The Power of the Dog (2021)





Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie …

Criticism | Available on Netflix

Holy Spirit (2021)





Address: Chema García Ibarra. Cast: Nacho Fernández, Llum Arques, Joanna Valverde, Rocío Ibáñez …

Criticism | Available at CINES

Titane (2021)





Direction: Julia Ducournau. Cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Myriem Akeddiou, Dominique Frot …

Criticism | Available at CINES

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (The Mitchells vs. The Machines, 2021)

Direction: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe.

Criticism | Available on Netflix

Annette (2021)

Direction: Leos Carax. Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Dominique Dauwe, Kait Tenison …

Criticism | Available in Filmin

The 2021 TOP 10 of the Espinof team and collaborators

As I clarified at the beginning of the article, in this last block you can take a look at the private lists of each of the members and collaborators of Espinof. I hope you are encouraged to also share your TOP 10 of the year in the comments section.

Juan Luis Caviaro:

Titane, by Julia Ducournau Horsemen of Justice, by Anders Thomas Jensen The Green Knight, by David Lowery Dune, by Denis Villeneuve The wheel of fortune and fantasy, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi Delete the history, by Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern Lamb, by Valdimar Jóhannsson Petite Maman, by Céline Sciamma The Mitchells vs. the Machines, by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe Annette by Leos Carax

-Special mentions: ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg; ‘The story of my wife’ by Ildikó Enyedi; Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’; Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’; ‘The suicide squad’, by James Gunn.

Mikel Zorrilla:

Benedetta The last duel Charm Holy spirit The summit of the gods The Mitchells against the machines Minari No one Spencer Palm springs

Albertini:

The Mitchells against the machines Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Judas and the Black Messiah Another round The Mangrove (Small Ax) Spencer The green knight In a New York neighborhood Annette A promising young woman

-Special mention: Last night in Soho

Victor Lopez G.:

Shorta. The weight of the law Inside Swan song Horsemen of justice Awaken the fury New order The power of the dog Matrix resurrections Dune Come true

-Others (in no particular order): Nobody, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Benedetta, No Regrets, West Side Story, Jaws, No Time to Die, The Suicide Squad, The Green Knight.

Jorge Loser:

The empty man Suicide squad Last night in Soho No one Don’t look up Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane McGowan West side story Gunpowder Milkshake Another round The Mauritanian

-Special mentions: It was the hand of God, Psycho Goreman.

Kiko Vega:

Horsemen of justice Sacred spirit Annette Godzilla vs Kong Suicide squad Don’t breathe 2 A bad trip A little mishap The deep house Psycho Goreman

Maria Alba:

A promising young woman Titane The French Dispatch Annette Time (Old) Luca A quiet place 2 The substitute The power of the dog The dance of the crazy

Adrian Alvarez:

Spider-Man: No way home I care a lot Luca The Mitchells against the machines Charm Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Beyond the two infinite minutes Palm springs A promising young woman Poison: There will be carnage

Alvaro de Luna:

Annette, by Leos Carax (France, Germany, Belgium, 2021) Days, by Tsai Ming-liang (Taiwan, 2020) First Cow, by Kelly Reichardt (United States, 2019) The Lives of Others, by Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran, 2020) The Things We Say, The Things We Do, by Emmanuel Mouret (France, 2020) New order, by Michel Franco (Mexico, France, 2020) Petite maman, by Céline Sciamma (France, 2021) Who prevents it, by Jonás Trueba (Spain, 2021) Surge, by Aneil Karia (United Kingdom, 2020) Titane, by Julia Ducournau (France, Belgium, 2021)

Juan Carlos Jiménez:

West side story Don’t look up Jungle cruise Operation Shrimp Ghostbusters Beyond (Ghostbusters Afterlife) The French Chronicle Cry Male Minari Tick ​​tick … boom! Nomadland

AR Jiménez Peña:

Annette Cryptozoo Days The woman who escaped The bones Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time It was the hand of God The green knight The Mitchells against the machines Charm

Alex Manzano:

The card counter Inside The last duel Petite mamam No time to die The Many Saints of Newark Nomadland

Sara Martinez Ruiz:

Another round (Druk)? Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) Jaws (Mandibules)? Quentin Dupieux (France) Wife of a Spy? Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Japan) Titane? Julia Ducournau (France) Pleasure? Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) Lamb? Valdimar Jóhannsson (Iceland) The power of the dog? Jane Campion (New Zealand) Port Authority? Danielle Lessovitz (USA) In Fabric? Peter Strickland (UK) The story of my wife? Ildiko Enyedi (Hungary)

* BONUS: ‘Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, by Destin Daniel Cretton (USA), and ‘Life was that’, by David Martín de los Santos (Spain).

Randy Meeks:

Inside Holy spirit The last duel The Mitchells against the machines Beyond the two infinite minutes The power of the dog Silent night Petite maman Spencer The assistant

Lucia Ros:

Annette West side story Liberty The power of the dog Titane Tick, Tick … Boom! Three Who prevents it First cow Nomadland

Pablo Vazquez: