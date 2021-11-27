The great reach of HDD

During this summit of Latin American developers, new alternatives from the HUAWEI digital ecosystem were unveiled to create applications based on HarmonyOS, an operating system that is not only for mobile phones, but is also compatible with watches, headphones, tablets and televisions.

In this way, HUAWEI endorses its goal of ensuring that a wide range of devices can connect to HarmonyOS, in order to consolidate an ecosystem that makes life easier for all its users.

This was demonstrated by Paul Vázquez Ruiz, CTO of 355 Taxi Satelital, a Peruvian company that provides an automated taxi dispatch service through a state-of-the-art platform.

“The mobility ecosystem was already very fragmented and with obstacles, that is why 365 Taxi Satelital uses AppGallery to cover all our users. Approximately 30,000 of our users are HUAWEI users,” he said.

It is worth noting that this app is a pioneer in HarmonyOS, since it is the first in the region to have a development compatible with said operating system.

Dieta Balanceada was also presented, a Mexican app that facilitates user interaction with nutritionists, which has thousands of users in Latin America. This according to Silvia Juárez, co-founder of Monitor Nutricional, the developer of this application.

“Balanced Diet seeks for its users to have a good quality of life to prevent them from developing chronic degenerative diseases through healthy eating and habits,” he commented.

These are just two examples of the creation of hundreds of new applications, thanks to the technological platform that HUAWEI provides to talented developers in Latin America.