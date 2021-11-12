Recipes to eat healthy and take care of yourself, while we enjoy, on the weekly menu for November 15

The months go by with astonishing speed and it seems incredible to us that we are touching the equator of November. This week our goal is to eat healthy and take care of ourselves while we enjoy ourselves. You already know that what is healthy is not at odds with what is rich. Because both things together are possible and our weekly menu proves it.

We have left room for the occasional discreet tribute with which pamper the spirit a bit, which must also be borne in mind. A plate of pasta here, some stuffed eggs there, the occasional sweet, … You don’t have to give up anything, you just have to be restrained and that’s it.





Monday

Meal: Pumpkin cream with dill and baked eggplant meatballs

Pumpkin cream with dill and baked eggplant meatballs Dinner: steamed broccoli with lemon tahini dressing

Tuesday

Meal: Catalan spinach and Iberian pork feather with potatoes

Catalan spinach and Iberian pork feather with potatoes Dinner: waldorf salad

Wednesday

Meal: cream of mushrooms and leeks with ginger and grilled turbot fillets with artichokes

cream of mushrooms and leeks with ginger and grilled turbot fillets with artichokes Dinner: zucchini omelettes

Níscalos al Pedro Ximénez

Thursday

Meal: lemon spaghetti and lean pork in tomato sauce and wine

lemon spaghetti and lean pork in tomato sauce and wine Dinner: light vegetable soup with zucchini-squash noodles or spirals

Friday

Meal: Italian soup with rice, vegetables and pesto and chanterelles with Pedro Ximénez

Italian soup with rice, vegetables and pesto and chanterelles with Pedro Ximénez Dinner: guacamole stuffed eggs

Saturday

Meal: Vegetable and legume stew and marseille bream

Vegetable and legume stew and marseille bream Dinner: stuffed eggs au gratin with Aurora sauce

Pesto chicken salad

Sunday

Meal: chicken pesto salad and rabbit with garlic

chicken pesto salad and rabbit with garlic Dinner: zucchini rösti

Appetizers and snacks

Spiced chickpea snacks Lentil hummus Pickled mushrooms

Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats

Çilbir or Turkish eggs

Grapefruit au gratin with cinnamon

Vegan Oatmeal Peanut Butter Seed Cookies

Semi-whole sweet potato cake

Creamy banana ice cream

