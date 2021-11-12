Recipes to eat healthy and take care of yourself, while we enjoy, on the weekly menu for November 15

The months go by with astonishing speed and it seems incredible to us that we are touching the equator of November. This week our goal is to eat healthy and take care of ourselves while we enjoy ourselves. You already know that what is healthy is not at odds with what is rich. Because both things together are possible and our weekly menu proves it.
We have left room for the occasional discreet tribute with which pamper the spirit a bit, which must also be borne in mind. A plate of pasta here, some stuffed eggs there, the occasional sweet, … You don’t have to give up anything, you just have to be restrained and that’s it.
Monday
- Meal: Pumpkin cream with dill and baked eggplant meatballs
- Dinner: steamed broccoli with lemon tahini dressing
Tuesday
- Meal: Catalan spinach and Iberian pork feather with potatoes
- Dinner: waldorf salad
Wednesday
- Meal: cream of mushrooms and leeks with ginger and grilled turbot fillets with artichokes
- Dinner: zucchini omelettes
Thursday
- Meal: lemon spaghetti and lean pork in tomato sauce and wine
- Dinner: light vegetable soup with zucchini-squash noodles or spirals
Friday
- Meal: Italian soup with rice, vegetables and pesto and chanterelles with Pedro Ximénez
- Dinner: guacamole stuffed eggs
Saturday
- Meal: Vegetable and legume stew and marseille bream
- Dinner: stuffed eggs au gratin with Aurora sauce
Sunday
- Meal: chicken pesto salad and rabbit with garlic
- Dinner: zucchini rösti
Appetizers and snacks
- Spiced chickpea snacks
- Lentil hummus
- Pickled mushrooms
Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats
- Çilbir or Turkish eggs
- Grapefruit au gratin with cinnamon
- Vegan Oatmeal Peanut Butter Seed Cookies
- Semi-whole sweet potato cake
- Creamy banana ice cream
