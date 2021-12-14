Soak the mushrooms in water for an hour to rehydrate them. Put the bread crumbs in the milk for ten minutes. Soften the raisins in the microwave for one minute at maximum power with a splash of Pedro Ximénez. Cut the peeled apple into small squares. Reserve everything. Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

Put the minced meat in a bowl, add the pine nuts, the diced bacon, the mushrooms, the dried fruits and the breadcrumbs drained. Mix well. Add the apple, the chestnut puree and the beaten eggs. Season and mix well.

Spread the breast on a board, season and spread the sliced ​​bacon on the surface. Put all the filling distributed over the breast, roll up and close with twine. Melt the lard in the microwave and brush the breast.

Chop the onion, garlic, carrot, leek. In a baking dish add a little olive oil and arrange all the vegetables. Place the roll and add the Pedro Ximénez and the white wine. Bake for an hour. When it is, wrap it in aluminum foil for fifteen minutes. Slice and serve.