Recipe of rocoto chili pepper and chili pepper to accompany Peruvian dishes

We are going to teach you how to prepare two typical sauces of Peruvian gastronomy to improve the flavor of the dishes: the rocoto pepper and the chili pepper.

Last update: January 02, 2022

The ají rocoto and the ají de pollería are two famous sauces of Peruvian origin that are used to accompany different dishes. They improve the flavor of recipes while providing a good amount of micronutrients and phytochemicals. We are going to teach you to prepare both in a simple way.

Note that sauces should appear in the diet in moderation. Normally, they tend to increase the energy value of meals, so their regular consumption could unbalance the energy balance in favor of intake. This would cause an increase in body weight progressively.

Hot pepper

There are several ways to get this dish forward. Some people make it from raw ingredients, although there are others who prefer to prepare a sauce first or cook them on the grill.

Keep in mind that the end result can be a bit spicy. This indicates the existence of a substance, capsaicin, that has several health benefits. Among other things, have demonstrated be able to promote weight loss.

Ingredients

The ingredients that you will need for the hot pepper are the following:

4 rocotos.

1 onion.

4 soda crackers.

1/2 cup of huacatay.

2 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup of evaporated milk.

A few drops of lemon

1 cup of fresh cheese.

Extra virgin olive oil.

4 cooked potatoes.

4 lettuce leaves.

Salt and pepper.

Peruvian sauces, hot pepper and chili pepper, can accompany meats, potatoes and all kinds of foods.

Step by Step

Wash and clean the rocks inside and out. It is best to place them under running water, cut them with a knife and remove the veins and seeds. The cleaner it is, the lower the intensity of the final spiciness.. In the event that you leave some seeds, the sauce may be strong. Cut the onion, huacatay and garlic into very small squares. Put olive oil in a pan and put the onion in first. When it reaches a transparent tone, include garlic, huacatay and rocotos. Mix everything together and cook over medium heat for at least 3 minutes. When the cooking has finished and the mixture has tempered, Put everything in the glass of a blender along with the chopped soda crackers. Blend gradually adding the evaporated milk and the lemon drops. At this point, add the salt and pepper. Add the crumbled fresh cheese and blend again. Once ready, the sauce is served in a bowl and lettuce is placed on top, arranging the cooked and sliced ​​potatoes around it on a plate to dip in the preparation. Everything will be decorated with a boiled egg and olives.

Chili pepper

Discover how to prepare ají de pollería, a sauce that usually accompanies grilled chicken. It is one of the most famous elaborations of Peruvian gastronomy. It has an unmistakable flavor. However, it is also a source of calories due to its oil content.

In any case, it provides a series of phytonutrients with antioxidant capacity that can help neutralize the formation of free radicals. This effect is decisive in preventing the signs of aging, as evidenced by a research published in the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging.

It is important to bear in mind that a quality oil should always be used for the preparation of this kind of sauces. The best thing is to opt for the extra virgin olive type. It has in its interior a significant amount of omega 3 fatty acids that have shown be necessary to control inflammatory mechanisms in the human body.

Ingredients

To prepare an exquisite chili pepper, the following ingredients will be necessary:

6 yellow peppers without veins or seeds, cut in half.

Water.

1/2 clove of garlic.

1 teaspoon of mustard.

One teaspoon of dried oregano.

Salt.

6 huacatay leaves.

1/2 cup of milk.

5 tablespoons of oil.

The ají de pollería usually accompanies grilled chicken.

Step by Step

Put the 6 yellow peppers in a pot and cover them with water. Cook over medium heat for 15 minutes. When the time is up, let the peppers cool and remove the peel. Put the chili peppers in the glass of a blender along with the half clove of garlic, the teaspoon of mustard, the teaspoon of dried oregano, the salt, the huacatay, the milk and 4 tablespoons of oil. Once everything has been crushed, add one more tablespoon of oil and process everything again until you get a thick enough mixture. You need to have a certain body to enjoy it to the fullest. Of course, keep in mind that if the peppers are not very clean, the result can be very spicy.

Prepare at home red hot peppers and chili peppers

As you have seen, It is easy to prepare at home rocoto peppers and chili peppers to accompany multiple dishes, especially meat. Both Peruvian sauces will provide an excellent touch of flavor, thus improving the organoleptic characteristics of many traditional recipes. Anyway, do not forget that it will be decisive to get quality ingredients to make them.

Finally, it is necessary to emphasize that in order to maintain good health it will be necessary to guarantee the combination of a series of appropriate habits. It is necessary to optimize the diet, but also to exercise regularly or expose yourself frequently to sunlight. Otherwise, a deficiency of vitamin D could be generated, a very important nutrient for controlling inflammation in the internal environment.

