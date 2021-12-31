In the history of cocktails there is a fundamental fact that divides old and modern cocktails: the approval of the amendment XVIII of the United States Constitution, better known as Prohibition.

This regulation, in force between 1920 and 1933, prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol. As is well known, the law triggered the organized crime, but also hugely popularized cocktails, whose main leimotiv was to camouflage alcohol in drinks that did not seem like such a thing.

Whiskey sour may have emerged in the late 19th century, but it became extremely popular during the Prohibition era, and it’s been a cocktail bar classic ever since.

As in all sour, the alcohol is mixed with lemon or lime juice, syrup and, optionally, egg white. And, although you can prepare the sour with all kinds of alcohols, specifically whiskey sour it is made with bourbon, the most popular distillate in the US, not with Scotch whiskey. The whiskey sour that includes egg white is also known as Boston Sour.





The first thing you must have to prepare this cocktail, and many others, is a simple sugar syrup, which is made by mixing two parts of water to one of sugar. You just have to combine the two ingredients in a pot, heat the water until the sugar dissolves completely and wait. (I have made this time with a dark cane sugar, that’s why the cocktail has brown tones, when the normal thing, if you prepare it with white sugar, is that it is pulling yellow. But it is just as good). Read: healthy gluten-free recipe to fill to taste We fill a shaker with ice and add all the ingredients. We close and shake vigorously for 15 or 20 seconds. We serve in a wide glass, with or without ice, and decorate with a lemon or lime twist and, if we have, a cherry marinated in liqueur. If we want to prepare a Boston Sour, you have to shake all the ingredients in the shaker before adding the ice, so that the mixture emulsifies well. Then we add the ice, shake again, and serve.

With what to accompany the whiskey sour

As we always say, cocktails are taken without other accompaniment than family and friends and, if possible, a good album. On this occasion, the body asks me for a good record of Waylon jennings, the frontman of the so-called Country Outlaw, the sound that took on Nashville’s friendly mainstream country with lyrics that spoke, among other things, of gorging on bourbon. Honky tonk heroes it has always been considered his most successful album.

Directly to the Paladar | 28 Easy Cocktail Recipes You Can Make At Home For A Holiday

Directly to the Paladar | Whiskey, whiskey, bourbon … What are these drinks that seem so similar and how are they different?