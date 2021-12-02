In my family we are fans of coconut in all its versions, but especially of the coquitos, which we usually buy in an old patisserie that has now disappeared in the city of A Coruña, and which they sell packaged in small cellophane bags.

For a few years I have discovered that they are so easy to prepare I already do them regularly at home.

You will only need three ingredients and a few minutes in the oven, to get these delicious coconut sandwiches. Are you going to stay without trying them?

We will begin preheating the oven to 200ºC with heat up and down. We prepare two baking trays lined with greaseproof paper or a Teflon foil. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the sugar until they are slightly whitish. Add the grated coconut and with a silicone spatula we are wrapping it until a soft dough forms. We make small balls of about 20 g in weight with our hands and place them on the tray. Bake for 7 or 8 minutes, until golden brown. We remove, let them cool on the plate.

With what to accompany the coquitos

A good sofa, an entertaining book, a Port and a few coquitos they were some of the things my father needed to be happy during his breaks. Now you, with this recipe, can enjoy these delicious snacks in just 20 minutes. I recommend them to you.

