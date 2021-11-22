Recipe for tender and perfect fondant potatoes as a garnish

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to explain to you how to prepare “fondant” potatoes in a simple way with few ingredients to get a perfect garnish with which you can accompany many dishes.

The potatoes fondant They are an excellent way to include tubers in your diet. They have exceptional organoleptic characteristics, as they are extremely tender. They are not difficult to prepare and it will take half an hour to achieve a perfect result. Therefore, we are going to tell you how to get this recipe forward to enjoy it to the fullest.

Keep in mind that tubers are among the best high-carbohydrate foods that can be included in the guide on a regular basis. Your glycemic index is not high, so they do not generate too much stress at the pancreatic level, which in the long run could negatively affect the state of health.

Ingredients for fondant potatoes

To prepare some potatoes fondant for 3 people you will need the following ingredients:

6 medium potatoes.

15 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.

75 grams of good quality butter.

4 cloves of garlic

2 sprigs of rosemary.

150 milliliters of vegetable broth.

Salt.

Freshly ground black pepper

It is important to highlight the importance of acquiring a good butter to prepare this dish. The most advisable thing is that it comes from animals that have been raised in freedom and fed on pastures. In this way, an optimal lipid profile is achieved in the product, with a greater amount of omega 3 fatty acids.

Potatoes are root vegetables that provide quality carbohydrates to the diet.

On the other hand, It is essential to avoid margarines and derivatives as substitutes for butter. These products concentrate low-quality lipids that quickly become trans-type when subjected to elevated temperatures and have shown be harmful to health by increasing the risk of developing complex pathologies in the medium term.

Step by Step

Wash and dry the potatoes well. Cut the ends off both sides. Place extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat and add the potatoes to it. Brown them on each side. This process will take approximately 6 minutes. Once the tuber color turns golden, add the butter. Wait a couple of minutes until the fat is completely melted and add the unpeeled garlic and the rosemary branches. Season to taste. Include the vegetable broth in the pan and put the lid on. Let everything cook over low heat for about 25 minutes. The ultimate goal is for the potatoes to be very tender. Over time, serve the hot potatoes as a garnish, both meat and fish.

Potatoes benefits

Including potatoes in your diet can be beneficial for your health.

Did you know that including potatoes in your regular diet can bring you many benefits? To experience them, these tubers will need to be included in the context of a varied and balanced regimen. Thus, deficiencies of essential micronutrients that can negatively affect the state of health will be avoided.

Improve intestinal function

Potatoes are a source of fiber. This substance is capable of increasing the volume of the fecal bolus and thus increasing a more efficient stimulation of the mechanoreceptors of the digestive tract. From here, the peristaltic movements become more intense, so the bolus descends efficiently through the intestine.

Anyway, it is necessary to emphasize that in order for the fiber to really do its job, it will be necessary to ensure an adequate intake of water throughout the day. This liquid is able to help fight constipation, as evidenced by a research published in the journal Journal of Pediatrics.

They stimulate the defense system

Although many people do not know it, tubers are a source of vitamin C. This nutrient is key to getting the immune system to function properly, according to a study published in Nutrients.

Maintaining adequate levels of it in the body reduces the incidence of infectious diseases, as well as the severity and duration of symptoms in case of contracting them. Nevertheless, it will be necessary to ensure that the rest of the micronutrients appear sufficiently in the diet to prevent viruses from affecting the human body.

For example, zinc is essential to ensure that the cells of the immune system differentiate correctly. If a deficiency is experienced, it would be easier for infections to develop.

They provide quality energy

Potatoes are foods especially recommended for athletes. They manage to provide a significant amount of carbohydrates, which is the fuel for high intensity activities. For this reason, it is recommended that they appear in the diet frequently, as is the case with legumes.

As a general rule, athletes benefit from a diet high in carbohydrates. Now, this does not mean that any type of food with carbohydrates is optimal.

For example, pasta has a significant glycemic impact on the body. It is always better to opt for versions with complex sugars so that the energy is sustained over time.

Make fondant potatoes the easy way

As you have seen, it is really easy to prepare some delicious potatoes fondant. Of course, keep in mind that this recipe is capable of providing a generous amount of calories, especially when compared to other ways of making potatoes, such as baked or cooked.

Finally, remember that for the body to function optimally it will be necessary to combine a good diet with other lifestyle habits. Among them, sports practice stands out. Above all, strength work is the one that provides the most advantages, since it stimulates the growth of muscle mass and prevents its catabolism.

