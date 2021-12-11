In countries such as Germany or Switzerland they already sell packages of diced candied fruit for this type of preparation; If you don’t have them like that, chop them by hand. You can use any mixture to taste, although the typical one is raisins, orange and lemon.

Mix the fruits in a container and cover with the chosen liquid (in our case, brandy, Pedro Ximénez and natural orange juice). Let in maceration at least 12 hours, better 24-48, stirring from time to time.

Prepare the preferment by mixing the warm milk (30-33ºC) with the flour and yeast. Cover, leave in a warm place without drafts and wait for fermented and is full of bubbles (about 1 hour).

In a large bowl or glass of a mixer, combine 280 g of flour with the sugar, the fine grated grates, the salt and the spices. Add the yeast, the egg and the chopped tempered butter. Mix a little and add about 50 ml of water. Work until you get a moist bonded dough but not excessively sticky, adding a little more water or flour if necessary.

Cover and let stand 10-15 minutes. Then add the previously drained macerated fruits through a strainer and knead well for several minutes until obtaining an elastic dough that is not excessively sticky. Add more flour only if necessary.

Form a ball and place in a large container greased with sunflower oil or butter. Give a few turns to grease the dough, cover and let rise for 1 hour in a warm place. It will grow but without doubling its size.

Flour a clean work surface, turn the dough and form a thick rectangle. With a fine roller or your hands, flatten and roll down the bottom half; distribute the almonds and other chopped fruits there, or place a cylinder of marzpan. Wrap this mixture with the dough to form a kind of oblong loaf with two folds, pressing the joints.

Carefully place on a large cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, slightly curving the dough. Brush or spray with oil and cover with film. Let rise until double its size and go preheating the oven to 175ºC with heat up and down.

Bake at medium height for 15 minutes; turn the tray 180º and continue baking until about 50 minutes. If it gets too browned, cover with aluminum foil last. Must have a dark brown color, but not burn.

Remove from the oven, put on a rack and paint while still hot with melted butter (or half cold, it will melt with the heat when passing it through the bread). Immediately cover with plenty of icing sugar sifted. Wait a minute or two and add another layer of sugar. Wait for it to cool completely.