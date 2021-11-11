This vegetarian turmeric cauliflower recipe I had it pending since, a few months ago, I saw it in the magazine Elle Gourmet. I liked it because of how tasty it is and how easy and fast it is to prepare. As it can be taken cold, it allows to be done in advance, and to arrive at the moment of the wine before eating without precipitation. Although it is also ideal for a helpful dinner.

I advise you to watch the cooking time, because each oven is different and also because you have to watch that it does not burn, especially because it contains paprika and if it were to burn it would embitter the whole of the plate.

It is a recipe that admits variations, with a little imagination cauliflower can be dressed with other ingredients, for example with aromatic herbs.

We preheat the oven at 180º C. Peel and chop the garlic clove. We wash and dry the cauliflower and separate it into small bunches. In a large bowl we mix the rest of the ingredients, stirring with a spoon to join. Add the cauliflower and stir so that it is well impregnated. We place it on a baking tray and let it bake for a few 20 minutes.

With what to accompany the baked cauliflower with turmeric

Surprisingly, this Vegetarian Baked Turmeric Cauliflower Recipe My kids quite liked it, although I didn’t tell them it was a vegetarian dish until they had tried it, just in case. Combine it with a quality red wine, you will surely find it as delicious as we do. It is ideal for a weekend aperitif.

