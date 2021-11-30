Sometimes we get excited about the dishes that remind us of the family, especially those that bring aroma to the grandparents’ house. Today I wanted to make one of those recipes, a free-range chicken stew with apple and blueberry cider, a family recipe that I like to share with you, so that you can enjoy it and incorporate it into your repertoire of traditional dishes and thus perpetuate it over time.

To do it you need to buy a good free-range chicken, one of those corn-fed yellows that cost a bit more, but whose flavor you will never forget.

What’s more, we will use easy-to-find ingredients such as apple, carrot, leek or blueberry raisins and a bottle of natural Asturian cider, from the pouring bottle.

We start by preparing the bottom or base of our stew, a stir-fry that we make over low heat with the leek, carrots, and a green pepper all cut into pieces. While it is cooking, we clean the pieces of the free-range chicken and cut them into slices of our liking. As soon as the bottom is done, we add the slices, mix well and let them brown on the outside. Then we add an apple, peeled and cut into segments, half a liter of poultry broth and half a bottle of Asturian natural cider. We let it simmer for 35 minutes. When there are five minutes to go, we taste and rectify salt and we get the garnish. Sauté the other apple, also cut into segments until golden brown and add the blueberry raisins that we will have left in hot water to rehydrate them. We add a glass of cider to the pan, we let it evaporate while it binds a bit and ready to take to the table. If you have a large font, you can put the garnish with apples and blueberries on the edge and in the center the chicken slices and carrots forming a kind of mountain. The sauce that remains in the casserole is crushed, passed through the strainer and served separately.

With what to accompany the chicken stew with apple and blueberry cider

To savor this free-range chicken stew with apple and blueberry cider, you do not need more than time and relaxation. Turn off your mobile, break the bread and enjoy this family recipe with all five senses. You will see what a difference …

