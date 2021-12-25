LaSalud.mx .-Five people received a transplant that allowed them to improve or save their lives, as a result of the fact that the family of a 29-year-old young man who died due to a head trauma from a motorcycle accident decided to donate his organs and tissues.

The liver was transplanted to a 39-year-old woman at the “Salvador Zubirán” National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition (INCMNSZ) of the Ministry of Health.

Specialists of the General Hospital of Puebla “Dr. Eduardo Vázquez Navarro ”performed the procurement of the organs and tissues that included the heart, liver, kidneys and corneas.

The kidneys were transplanted to two male people, 41 and 46 years old, who are patients of the Institute of Security and Social Services of Workers at the Service of the Powers of Puebla. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man received the corneas at the General Hospital of Cholula, Puebla.

The heart was placed in a 50-year-old man, a patient at the “La Raza” National Medical Center of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). The organ was transferred by air by personnel from the Relámpagos Group of the Security Secretariat of the Government of the State of Mexico.

The National Transplant Center (Cenatra), has a registry of 22,821 people waiting for an organ, of which 17,261 require a kidney and 5,248, a cornea.

To be a voluntary organ and tissue donor, anyone who so wishes can consult the website of the National Transplant Center: https://www.gob.mx/cenatra where you can register to become a voluntary donor.

DZ

