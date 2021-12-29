Whether for personal, leisure, or professional reasons, when we turn on our computer we hope that everything will go well. As a general rule, the PC will start up without any problem loading the operating system, either Windows or Linux, so that we can start working. However, from the first minute we can sometimes have problems with the available RAM memory.
It must be taken into consideration that our PC is made up of various components that can be considered key in its operation. Among these we can highlight the processor, RAM, GPU, or disk drives. In the event that any of these elements does not work as it should, we will have serious problems when working. As you can imagine, this is something that is extended to the multimedia content playback, when making videoconferencing, play with the team.
Along these same lines we want to focus on one of the most important sections that are part of our computer. In particular we refer to the RAM. And this is an element that can directly affect both the operation of the operating system and all installed applications. We tell you all this because on certain occasions we can find ourselves with the inconvenience that almost 100% of RAM is in use as soon as the PC starts up.
This can be a serious problem, especially if we take into account that from that moment on we are going to start run programs and open documents. For those of you who wonder about the reasons for this inconvenience, there may be several.
Why does the computer consume all memory at startup
It goes without saying that if as soon as we start up our equipment it is already consuming most of the installed RAM, we have a problem. Perhaps at first many of you think that this does not make sense, especially if we have not started working with any application yet. But this is a mistake, since there are several factors that can affect this high consumption of RAM, as we will see below.
One of the main reasons why we can find this high memory consumption as soon as we start up, is because of the startup programs. We are talking about those applications that are configured to start together with the operating system when we turn on the PC. If the amount of these is very high, the consumption of RAM memory at startup will skyrocket. As you can imagine, this will directly affect the performance of the PC and the software that we put into operation later. You can manage this automatic loading of applications at startup, from the Windows Task Manager.
This will not be the possibility of disabling those applications that we do not need to start by themselves. In this way the initial memory consumption RAM will be much less. At the same time, to achieve this same objective, we recommend not over saturating the disk drive principal. That is, we must try to leave several gigs free in the operating system unit so that it can use it if necessary.