It must be taken into consideration that our PC is made up of various components that can be considered key in its operation. Among these we can highlight the processor, RAM, GPU, or disk drives. In the event that any of these elements does not work as it should, we will have serious problems when working. As you can imagine, this is something that is extended to the multimedia content playback, when making videoconferencing, play with the team.

Along these same lines we want to focus on one of the most important sections that are part of our computer. In particular we refer to the RAM. And this is an element that can directly affect both the operation of the operating system and all installed applications. We tell you all this because on certain occasions we can find ourselves with the inconvenience that almost 100% of RAM is in use as soon as the PC starts up.

This can be a serious problem, especially if we take into account that from that moment on we are going to start run programs and open documents. For those of you who wonder about the reasons for this inconvenience, there may be several.