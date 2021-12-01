The recent launch of the new windows 11 that little by little is reaching compatible equipment. In order to meet the needs and tastes of users, Microsoft works on its operating system both at a functional level, as well as interface and security. In this way, the software adapts to everything that we will need in our day-to-day with the PC, protects us, and also proposes functions related to the interface so that we can be more productive, among other things.

Most of us are sure to be excited or at least curious to be able to try the new features shipped by signature. But apart from this, we must take into consideration that there are many others that have been implicit in the system for many years. If these elements that are part of the operating system are still there with the passage of versions, it is for something. Precisely below we are going to talk about one of those elements that despite the passage of time are still in force in the operating system. Specific we mean the taskbar that surely most of you find it more than familiar.

In fact, it could be considered as one of the most important or at least used objects of the operating system. The reasons for this are several, and some of the most important or we are going to mention them in these same lines.