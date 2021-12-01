The recent launch of the new windows 11 that little by little is reaching compatible equipment. In order to meet the needs and tastes of users, Microsoft works on its operating system both at a functional level, as well as interface and security. In this way, the software adapts to everything that we will need in our day-to-day with the PC, protects us, and also proposes functions related to the interface so that we can be more productive, among other things.
Most of us are sure to be excited or at least curious to be able to try the new features shipped by signature. But apart from this, we must take into consideration that there are many others that have been implicit in the system for many years. If these elements that are part of the operating system are still there with the passage of versions, it is for something. Precisely below we are going to talk about one of those elements that despite the passage of time are still in force in the operating system. Specific we mean the taskbar that surely most of you find it more than familiar.
In fact, it could be considered as one of the most important or at least used objects of the operating system. The reasons for this are several, and some of the most important or we are going to mention them in these same lines.
Why the taskbar is so important
Much of the importance of this element of the operating system is given by the widespread use that most of us make of it. One of the main reasons we use this bar so much is because here we anchor a direct access to the programs we use the most. In this way we can execute them in a faster and more effective way. To all this we must add that this is an element that is visible at all times, let’s keep the focus on whatever application it is.
And not only that, but in addition to our applications installed on the system, here we can also pin certain functions of this, like the Control Panel. It is also interesting to know that here we can anchor disk drives.
To all this, which we are commenting on, we must also add that by default this taskbar includes some extremely important icons and accesses. These are placed by Windows itself when we install it on our PC by default. In this way in this location we find the system date and time, an icon for the battery check, the one with the system connectivity, or the notification center.
In addition, as we mentioned earlier, this is an element that is always in view, so we will have immediate access to everything that is located here. For greater convenience in its use, we can also customize part of the appearance and position from the Windows taskbar.