We do not live in a big city and 5G will take time to reach where we live.

We renew the mobile approximately every year.

Our budget is limited.

The place where we spend the most time will be very important, since the main cities in Spain and larger towns will be those that in 2020 have access to 5G or that in 2021 will receive it. It will also be very relevant to take into account how often we usually change mobile, since if we still do not have 5G in the place where we live, perhaps we can save money and in the next generation of mobiles that we buy, then we can take the leap to take advantage of it. .

The budget of course, as we have already mentioned is somewhat drastic when thinking about choose a 4G mobileWell, the price difference is still very considerable and we find models like the Galaxy S20 with both options and a price difference that we must look at a lot.

Why with 5G?

There is no doubt that the improvements in speed, coverage within homes and buildings, as well as the interconnection with other devices, are more than enough reasons to trust that 5G can bring many changes for the better in our daily lives. But to finish deciding, we must assess as we have done before, if a 5G mobile is a better purchase than a 4G mobile in our case, for the following reasons:

In the city or town where we live, 5G already works.

We want the mobile to last us a long time.

We use mobile every day and we need the best speed.

We can afford to invest more in a mobile with 5G.

If we already have the possibility of enjoying 5G where we live, we can quickly consider opting for a 5G mobile to enjoy all its advantages, especially if we already need a new mobile and we think about having it long enough to amortize the investment . Well, 5G entails an extra expense, achieving that, in this way, we will not be left behind in technology in a few months.

In addition, we must value the use we make of the mobile, a user who takes advantage of it daily does not need it the same, compared to another who does not use it all day. We will also have to take a look at the 5G mobiles, to find out if there is an option that fits into the budget and if this will not be a problem. Of course, we must assess the use we make of the cloud, now that online memory options are expanding. We have the opportunity to save all the files in this way and to be able to work or consult elements remotely from the mobile, tablet or computer, where 5G will be of great help.

5G will come to everyone

Although for now we can make the decision to choose between a mobile with 5G or 4G for the various reasons that we have known, sooner or later that choice will disappear and we will not have to consider. Something similar happened with 3G and 4G, giving a very important evolutionary leap to smartphones to offer greater speed in all cloud-based processes. And not only this, since fifth generation offers us higher speed and lower latency (between 1 and 2 milliseconds) when connecting to the network. In addition to that the download speed will be faster, reaching a maximum download of 2 gbps. This technology is even capable of allowing connect 100 times more devices than 4G at the same time.

At the moment we already have 5G technology fully implemented in high-end mobiles, with some advanced steps in mid-range smartphones and it will not take long to make its appearance in the most basic terminals. The companies that develop microprocessors and other compounds for smartphones have caught up to democratize 5G and we are getting closer to seeing it come true.

When this happens and as it spreads, the costs to buy a mobile with 5G will no longer have a clear difference with 4G mobiles and it will be then when we will not have to decide. Then the questions will return to focus on whether a larger, folding or classic screen is better, as well as the capabilities of its cameras and battery. If we are clear that 5G is the next step, the best we can do is forget about this field and look at all the models that offer us 5G, to find the ideal option.

The downside of both

It is clear that no matter how many advantages these two Internet connection technologies give us, the truth is that we will also find different aspects that will make us finally decide between a 4G or 5G mobile. To begin with, at the time the first technology was the fastest, but now it has become very behind the 5G connection of smartphones.

However, all progress is paid, that is, to be able to get a phone with this new connection technology will mean a higher cost than if we choose any smartphone that can only opt for 4G at most. Therefore, we must be clear that we will gain upload and download speed, but the price will be higher.

And not only this, the 4G network is spread over almost all of Spain, so it will be easy to enjoy this type of connection. Quite the opposite happens with this new technology, which continues to expand not only nationally, but globally. Although, it is clear that as time progresses, it will reach more and will be the definitive substitute for the previous connection.

Another question that arises is whether it will consume more battery in the phone. To answer this question, we already warned you that there is some truth. that is, the energy consumption of smartphones could be somewhat higher due to the simple fact that the terminal will change regularly between 5G and 4G signal. So it directly implies a higher cost of battery. However, as coverage increases, the phone will not constantly change its connection to mobile data. Or, simply, we must go on to configure its connectivity manually every time we are in a 4G zone.

What technology to choose?

Finally, we want to invite you to draw your own conclusions, in this case we will not be able to decide for you. But, it is clear that we already have plenty of arguments to succeed with the purchase, whether we think that the 4G technology in mobiles It is still a good decision or if, for example, we believe that 5G has its moment here.

In any case, we are in the middle of a change, so we can choose to go one step ahead or stay one step behind and wait to see what happens with this new technology that is increasingly widespread in Spain.

For this reason, the decision will be ours alone. It will even depend on what our budget gives, what we use on a daily basis and what we are looking for for the use we make of the mobile device and its Internet connection through mobile data.