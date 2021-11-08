Reasons to become a doctor (and others not to)

Reasons to be a doctor and NOT to be.

The result of the 2020 survey of Medscape shows that 54% of physicians would choose to enter medicine again as their committed career path.

This percentage is surprisingly low considering the number of practicing doctors in our country. So why are so many doctors unhappy with their careers? Why shouldn’t you try becoming a doctor in the first place? And why yes? What are the reasons to be a doctor?

HERE ARE SOME REASONS TO BE A DOCTOR

5 reasons to go to medical school

Improve the life and health of other human beings.

You can improve life in many ways, but as a physician, you are truly focused on improving the health and lives of your patients, often in significant ways. It becomes more than just “wanting to help people.”

Be a leader in a healthcare team

You have autonomy and people look to you for guidance and tranquility.

Incredible clinical and non-clinical work options

Physician who sees patients in a hospital, private practice, or community center Clinical educator Investigator (bank or clinical research) Work for the government Work for a pharmaceutical company Teacher

Be a lifelong learner in an intellectually stimulating career

Every person should be a lifelong learner. But medicine changes all the time, so doctors need to make sure they continually learn in order to continually improve the lives of their patients.

5 reasons not to go to medical school

Money

It is the wrong reason to want to be a doctor. If you just want to make money, you can be many things: banker, lawyer, stock broker. Medicine is not the place for that, it goes beyond monetary gain. Medicine is something you do every day, and if you don’t love what you do, you will feel miserable no matter how much money you make. Not to mention that medical school is very expensive, you will have to deal with huge loans.

Prestige

If you want to become a doctor just to have that “title” at the end of your name, you will not be satisfied with your work. Respect and prestige are things that are earned by the hard work you put in, not just a few initials at the end of your name.

Be careful how you introduce yourself to patients.

Introducing yourself as the “doctor” can let the patient know that you are with him, but it can also put up a wall when you should get on his level and make him feel comfortable.

Being a doctor looks good on TV dramas.

What you see in a medical drama is not what life as a doctor really is. According to some, life as a doctor is difficult (but worth it).

Pressure from your parents

Do not follow the medicine if your parents have told you. You have to have the passion and the desire to be called to this profession. You cannot do this for someone else. This is your life to live.

Work-life balance

Medicine is stressful. Medicine takes over your life. It becomes who you are. Your work-life balance may improve as an assistant (depending on your field), but it will still take a lot of your time.

REMEMBER:

Being the smartest person in your class doesn’t mean you should go to medical school. Medicine is not just about intelligence. Bedside treatment is equally crucial.

