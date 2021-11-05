Clearly, what most draws attention to the role of the realme GT Master is the solution offered by the main sensor that you will find in the rear camera, which in principle provides it enough game when it comes to managing the shots and, without a doubt, you will get large photographs.

Photo quality

By automatically using the phone when taking photos, and taking into account that when doing this, 16 MP is used by default (to reach sixty-four you must choose a specific Mode in the application), you will get quite a lot of results. positive. It is true that we have detected that abuse the contrast in general lines and therefore a slight realism is lost between what you have seen and what you are going to have stored in the terminal. It is not something dramatic, everything must be said, but this must be taken into account, since some oversaturation is also detected … Something especially notable if the use of Artificial Intelligence is activated by default.

Something that we did like a lot in general is everything that has to do with the details to enlarge the photos that have been taken. For example, hardly any sharp edges when you take a photo where there are straight lines at a certain distance, such as the cables of the light. Nor does it seem bad to us that there is a absence of noise quite remarkable, although not abusing the zoom we did detect a change in what we have mentioned. Nothing that is now not quite common in phones that can be considered as mid-range -if price is taken into account-.

Zoom and HDR

You will not find a sensor in the realme GT Master specially dedicated to achieve improvements in the zoom section. Therefore, you should not be very demanding when evaluating the results obtained … but you should not be particularly permissive either. The point is that when using a 2X maximum we stay enough satisfied in practically all the situations in which we use the terminal, although it is true that the optical stabilization aid would have been most useful.

If this mark is exceeded, such as when reaching 5X as allowed by the application itself, here we do find some deficiencies such as the appearance of greater noise and a decrease in definition. To see the results on the phone screen or reducing the dimensions of the image is more than enough, but you can not go much further.

In what has to do with the use of HDR, here the device behaves quite well, since it allows an adequate balance in both the brightness and the color to be shown in the resulting photo. Therefore, it is a good tool when it comes to improving photographs, especially if the maximum resolution allowed by the phone that we remember is used, reaches 64 MP.

The night and the realme GT Master

As it can not otherwise today, there is a Night mode that aims to improve the photographs that are taken when the brightness is low. Scene detection is Really good and in general lines much better images are obtained than we could expect, since for example the definition is high and enough usual reflections are avoided when there are artificial lights (yes, in some cases there appear slight shadows that do not detract from the quality, but that are not expected).

By the way, that the selection of this working mode is done quite easily in the Camera application included in the phone. This, by the way, is quite simple to use and has a large number of options available such as a mode Pro that allows you to manage a large number of parameters when taking a photo and, with this development, you can even use the terminal as if it were a text scanner.

Video recording

Here we find some results that maintain the line of the Android mid-range. That is, much better when using Full HD resolution than if it goes up to its maximum that reaches 4K. In general the color treatment is pretty good, and it does not have special problems with the different lights that you find … But it is true that the details could be a little better both during the day and at night.

Besides, the absence of optical stabilization it is noticeable in some cases, since the electronics it uses is not particularly accurate, even if it does a proper job. It should be noted that we have quite liked the results obtained by the wide angle, especially if the included Ultra Steady Max mode is used.

Mobile camera view

Without this being a particularly gifted phone when it comes to taking pictures, you will get quite correct results if you are not particularly demanding and they will be worth more than ample to be able to publish on social networks and even frame some of the photographs that you achieve (and here we must also talk about good behavior in quite complex situations).

Obviously this is not what will make you buy the realme GT Master, but the smartphone we are talking about will not disappoint you at all and will make you not want to record videos or take photos with it. So this is quite a phone achiever.