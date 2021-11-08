There are just a little over two weeks until Black Friday, but some companies prefer not to wait for the 26th and have already started to launch some discounts to whet your appetite. This is the case of Realme, which this week will offer a significant discount on two phones.

On the one hand, the Realme 8i, an inexpensive mid-range model that went on sale a few weeks ago. And another part, the Realme GT, a terminal with super high-end features at a fairly reasonable price. Let’s see what the pre-Black Friday offers that the Chinese manufacturer has prepared for this week consist of.

Up to 100 euros less than the official price

He really loved me get ahead of Black Friday launching two good offers this week:

  • Realme 8i: From today, day 8, until November 12, the Realme 8i (4 GB + 64 GB) can be purchased on Amazon, AliExpress, PC Components and on the official Realme website for 159 euros, that is to say, 40 euros cheaper than its usual price (199 euros). It may take a few hours for the discount to activate.

realme 8i – Dual SIM Smartphone (64GB, 6.6 Inch, Android 11), Black

  • Realme GT: From November 11 to 16, the Realme GT (8 GB + 128 GB) can be purchased on Amazon, Aliexpress and PC Components for 399 euros, which represents a saving of 100 euros compared to the original price (499 euros). The discount is already active on the official Realme website.
Realme GT datasheet

Realme GT

Screen

6.43-inch Super AMOLED
2,400 x 1,080 px, 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 888

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

64 megapixel main, f / 1.8
8 megapixel wide angle, 119º, f / 2.3
Macro, f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 megapixels, f / 2.5

Battery

4,500 mAh
fast charge 65 W

OS

Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0

Connectivity

Dual 5G
Bluetooth 5.2
WiFi 6
NFC
Dual GPS, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, QZSS

Dimensions and weight

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm
186 g (glass)
158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm
186.5 g (vegan leather)

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm minijack

Price

8 GB / 128 GB: 499 euros

Realme 8i datasheet

Realme 8i

Screen

LCD 6.6 “
Full HD +
120 Hz
180 Hz tactile response

Dimensions and weight

164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
194 g.

Processor

Helio G96

RAM

4/6 GB

Storage

64/128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.05

Rear camera

50 MP f / 1.8
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 mono

Battery

5,000 mAh
18W fast charge

OS

Android 11
Realme UI 2.0

Connectivity

LTE
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

4 GB / 64 GB: 199 euros

