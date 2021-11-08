There are just a little over two weeks until Black Friday, but some companies prefer not to wait for the 26th and have already started to launch some discounts to whet your appetite. This is the case of Realme, which this week will offer a significant discount on two phones.

On the one hand, the Realme 8i, an inexpensive mid-range model that went on sale a few weeks ago. And another part, the Realme GT, a terminal with super high-end features at a fairly reasonable price. Let’s see what the pre-Black Friday offers that the Chinese manufacturer has prepared for this week consist of.

Up to 100 euros less than the official price

He really loved me get ahead of Black Friday launching two good offers this week:

Realme 8i: From today, day 8, until November 12, the Realme 8i (4 GB + 64 GB) can be purchased on Amazon, AliExpress, PC Components and on the official Realme website for 159 euros, that is to say, 40 euros cheaper than its usual price (199 euros). It may take a few hours for the discount to activate.

realme 8i – Dual SIM Smartphone (64GB, 6.6 Inch, Android 11), Black

Realme GT: From November 11 to 16, the Realme GT (8 GB + 128 GB) can be purchased on Amazon, Aliexpress and PC Components for 399 euros, which represents a saving of 100 euros compared to the original price (499 euros). The discount is already active on the official Realme website.

realme GT Free Smartphone, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Processor, 120Hz Super AMOLED Screen, 65W SuperDart Charging, 64MP Sony Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 8 + 128GB, Yellow (Racing Yellow)

Realme GT datasheet

Realme GT Screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED

2,400 x 1,080 px, 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 64 megapixel main, f / 1.8

8 megapixel wide angle, 119º, f / 2.3

Macro, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 megapixels, f / 2.5 Battery 4,500 mAh

fast charge 65 W OS Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0 Connectivity Dual 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 6

NFC

Dual GPS, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, QZSS Dimensions and weight 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

186 g (glass)

158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm

186.5 g (vegan leather) Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm minijack Price 8 GB / 128 GB: 499 euros

Realme 8i datasheet