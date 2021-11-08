There are just a little over two weeks until Black Friday, but some companies prefer not to wait for the 26th and have already started to launch some discounts to whet your appetite. This is the case of Realme, which this week will offer a significant discount on two phones.
On the one hand, the Realme 8i, an inexpensive mid-range model that went on sale a few weeks ago. And another part, the Realme GT, a terminal with super high-end features at a fairly reasonable price. Let’s see what the pre-Black Friday offers that the Chinese manufacturer has prepared for this week consist of.
Up to 100 euros less than the official price
He really loved me get ahead of Black Friday launching two good offers this week:
- Realme 8i: From today, day 8, until November 12, the Realme 8i (4 GB + 64 GB) can be purchased on Amazon, AliExpress, PC Components and on the official Realme website for 159 euros, that is to say, 40 euros cheaper than its usual price (199 euros). It may take a few hours for the discount to activate.
- Realme GT: From November 11 to 16, the Realme GT (8 GB + 128 GB) can be purchased on Amazon, Aliexpress and PC Components for 399 euros, which represents a saving of 100 euros compared to the original price (499 euros). The discount is already active on the official Realme website.
Realme GT datasheet
Realme GT
Screen
6.43-inch Super AMOLED
Processor
Snapdragon 888
RAM
8/12 GB LPDDR5
Storage
128/256 GB UFS 3.1
Rear cameras
64 megapixel main, f / 1.8
Frontal camera
16 megapixels, f / 2.5
Battery
4,500 mAh
OS
Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0
Connectivity
Dual 5G
Dimensions and weight
158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm
Others
On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm minijack
Price
8 GB / 128 GB: 499 euros
Realme 8i datasheet
Realme 8i
Screen
LCD 6.6 “
Dimensions and weight
164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Processor
Helio G96
RAM
4/6 GB
Storage
64/128 GB
Frontal camera
16 MP f / 2.05
Rear camera
50 MP f / 1.8
Battery
5,000 mAh
OS
Android 11
Connectivity
LTE
Others
Fingerprint reader on one side
Price
4 GB / 64 GB: 199 euros