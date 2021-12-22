Realme GT 2 Pro already has a launch date and trains 3 new technologies

Realme announced the date and time of the launch of the realme GT 2 Pro and also the three new technologies that the new premium device incorporates, in addition to the designer’s signature.

Realme GT 2 will be officially launched on January 4, 2022 in China at 11:30 am Central Mexico time. Through a press release, the company announced that it will launch its next series Realme GT 2.

Realme introduced three new technologies, and referred to them as the “world’s first innovations” in the smartphone industry. Which will apply to the design, camera and communication functions of the realme GT 2 Pro.

The first technological innovation to integrate the new flagship smartphone from realme is an ultra wide angle sensor with a 150 degree field of view (FoV) And it says it’s 273% better than the 89-degree main wide-angle sensor above.

The second technology of the Realme GT 2 Pro is a fisheye mode which, according to the company, will make photos more attractive with its “ultra-long depth-of-field effect.”

The third technological feature of the new GT 2 Pro is the first HyperSmart antenna switching system ultra-broadband “in the world. This system consists of 12 antennas covering all sides of the device and therefore supports main bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength.

What’s more, The Realme GT 2 Pro will also have a Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degree NFC support.

Regarding the design, The Realme GT 2 Pro series was co-designed by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, like smartphones Master Edition previous of Realme.