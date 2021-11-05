Realme is the fastest growing technology company on the planet, in fact it has already reaped two world records, being the company that has needed the least time to sell 50 and 100 million units of technology products respectively.

More sustainable mobiles

That’s what the ECO Rating, if a product is sufficiently sustainable and friendly to the planet we live on. Two telephones of the brand have been recognized by the Eco Rating certification system. Is about The Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8i. These terminals can now guarantee those who trust them a certain level of environmental impact when carrying out the entire process of production, transport, use and disposal of the phones themselves throughout the life of these models.

When meeting the impact of all these processes in the development and commercialization of the products, a note can be applied within the ECO Rating to each of the devices that are presented to it. The rating that devices can receive ranges from 1 to 100. Now these two Realme phones have scored highly in this ECO Rating. This means that those who trust the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8i can be sure that their devices have a limited impact on the planet. Specifically these two mobiles have received a score of 76/100 and 80/100 in the ECO Rating, so it can be said that they are mobile with good aptitudes regarding respect for the planet.

A key certification in the future

This certification has been created jointly by five of the largest operators in Europe, such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company and Vodafone. These companies are in charge of giving the importance that the sustainable factor deserves when manufacturing technology, specifically mobile phones, products with a high turnover and that number in the billions. In this way, with the increasingly common adoption of this rating, users will be able to make purchase decisions also based on sustainable factors, not only on the technical specifications or the design of the device.

The new vice president of realme and president of Realme International Business Group, as well as CEO of realme Europe, Madhav Sheth, has indicated that “As an industry, we are committed to a better future, and in fact, being transparent with our users through the Eco Rating labeling scheme is a positive step towards realizing that future. At realme we defend this with the new 8 5G and 8i ratings, as well as our Electronic Waste Management Program that encourages the safe recycling of electronic waste and we strive to launch the greenest products in the near future. “