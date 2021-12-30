Realme already has its gift of Kings for all fans of Dragon Ball Z | Technology

All the fans of the series are in luck. Realme is going to launch a smartphone dedicated to the mythical Dragon Ball Z manga, in a special version.

The first details of this collaboration with Bandai Namco for Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece were revealed on Realme’s profile, followed by an announcement from the president of the Chinese division, Xu Qi-Chase.

The brand has not yet revealed which will be the mobile chosen for the collaboration, although It is assumed to belong to the Realme GT 2 series and that the GT Neo 2, is the chosen one (it appeared in a render a long time ago with Sun Wukong, the inspiration of Goku).

For those of you who still don’t know, Dragon Ball Z is a very popular anime series that first aired in 1989 and ran until 2003. Before anime became a global phenomenon, the Dragon Ball series was one. one of the first animes to be successful in the West.

For the moment we have a teaser and a promotional poster for Realme x Dragon Ball Z. We leave you with the video preview on Twitter, although the original, being from China, is published on Weibo, its social network par excellence.

The one from Realme and Dragon Ball Z it’s just the latest of many collaborations between technology brands and manga or video games.

Samsung, for example, launched a collaboration with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, launching a version sponsored by the brand and that the athletes obtained as a gift and promotion.

OPPO Reno too has released several special editions, like the one he did with Evangelion, one of the best known anime series in history.

Another of the doubts that we have, is when this new version will be presented and we will know the mobile. Well, they have responded to this. On January 4 at 7:30 p.m. China time, the presentation will take place of this edition that will have more than one waiting to buy it. We assume that the final price will also be announced here.