The smartphone market has always been very competitive. Now we have more than 15 recognized brands that offer excellent equipment, as is the case of realme, a company that comes with interesting proposals, such is the case of the realme 8 Pro.

This time, we had the opportunity to have and make the realme 8 Pro suffer, the same that at first sight falls in love with elegant details and precise cuts in its design.

In addition to integrating features that make it one of the best equipment that you can find today, the best is an economic price; But before starting here we leave you the specifications of the realme 8 Pro:

Realme 8 Pro in detail

6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a density of 411 ppi Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 2.3 GHz processor 8GB RAM 128GB expandable internal storage 108MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP for depth quad rear camera 16MP front camera with HDR 4500 mAh battery with 50W ultra fast charge

realme 8 Pro, with one of the best displays and current design

Without a doubt, to be able to appreciate a cell phone it could be enough to look at it closely, at its screen, since it is the medium with which we will always have access and the one that we will always look at. With the realme 8 Pro you will get a pleasant surprise.

Its 6.4-inch screen is the ideal size for one-handed operation, but not only that, but it has an impressive quality of more vivid and sharper colors.

The realme 8 Pro, not only will offer you a great density of colors with 411 ppi, but its weight is only 176 grams, and although it has a rigid plastic chassis, the equipment will resist many things (in addition to adding a protector) .

Photo: Jesús Pallares

Processing: another level of play

Qualcomm processors have a specific feature that helps the team to stay in the best conditions, even playing a game of any game, optimizing its resources and particularly with the realme 8 Pro, the Snapdragon 720G, it does it in the best way.

In this sense, when playing more than an hour with the team, it had no problems with the temperature. Also, one of my favorite aspects was being able to keep the notifications “hidden” in the background without having to deactivate them, so this function allows you not to be distracted while you play.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

In addition, the game assistant allows you to configure various parameters to be able to create a perfect or ideal “game mode” so as not to be disturbed and only receive notifications of what you want.

In this same sense, we also have a visual improvement, when starting a video or game with which you can better enjoy all the graphics that your CPU provides you.

Gaming configuration

Likewise, the Realme 8 Pro, has a RAM memory that will allow you to run many more things at the same time, either listening to music, chatting and playing at the same time, without slowing down or consuming your battery more.

Well done photography with a powerful lens

One of the cherries of the realme 8 Pro is its powerful camera, as it adds a 108MP lens with which you can take much more detail than normal, in addition to having three other lenses for other functions.

Its 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera gives you a better selection in everything you want to do, with specific modes for each lens, and thus get creative at any time to take pictures without equal.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

In our case, we tested it in various situations, but the surprising thing is its way of doing things with the 108MP and macro mode, which will give you a unique perspective when taking pictures with the realme 8 Pro.

The details are well taken care of in every way, although particularly with the pro mode we had a more pleasant experience. On the other hand, its macro mode also offers good results; here is a test with our flagship model using the smart capture mode.

Photo: Jesús Pallares Model: Mia

Battery, the highlight of the realme 8 Pro

Without a doubt, having a great camera, processor to play games and do thousands of other things, can consume more energy than it should, but with the realme 8 Pro, it did not feel like that. It has a 4500 mAh battery that in combination with the good energy management of the Snapdragon 720G gives it many hours of autonomy.

To test it, first we leave it fully charged; and just by keeping it connected to Wi-Fi and the 4.5G network, the battery reached the sixth day with 20%.

Regarding music and video, it behaves differently since, even watching full movies, series, and sleeping listening to music, its battery remained good for two days, without the need to connect it.

Another favorable point was with the game mode, since, with a dedicated and optimized processor, it allowed to have energy to play almost an entire day.

Combining several common actions such as playing games, chatting, or spending time on social networks, the car was left for 1 and a half days.

By having its own technology to charge its equipment, with only 5 minutes of charging it reached 20% of energy, but if we charge it for half an hour, it reaches almost 100%, so, with 15 minutes connected, you will have energy for everything the day with moderate use.

Conclusions

The realme 8 Pro is a device with a light, well-balanced and elegant design, with all the functions that you always look for in a device, but with some interesting details that allow you to do practically everything.

We really highlighted his work in video games, while, in video or photography editing, he provided a performance superior to expected and always fluid, without having paused image fractions.

In addition to having an ultra-fast charge that I had not tried or experienced, without a doubt, with the realme 8 Pro, you can enjoy something beyond the average experience offered by other equipment in its range, but above all you will find a well-designed phone and balanced in every way.