11/29/2021 at 4:18 PM CET

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the Matchday 16 from LaLiga Santander, this Saturday the meeting between the Real society and the Real Madrid, scheduled to function in Anoeta.

Thus, the squad led by Imanol Sheriff will attend the game after registering a defeat against Espanyol (1-0), a draw with Valencia (0-0), a victory over Osasuna (2-0) and a draw with Athletic Club (1-1). Thus, they are located in ranked number 3 in the ranking, where they are with 29 points and +8 in the goal differential.

Instead, the team of Carlo Ancelotti is positioned in the first place in the table, adding 33 points and +19 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory over Sevilla (2-1), a victory over Granada (4-1), a victory over Rayo Vallecano (2-1) and a victory over Elche (2-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation between Real society and the Real Madrid of the LaLiga Santander matchday 16 will be held on Saturday, December 4 at 9:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.