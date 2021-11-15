Nov 15, 2021 at 1:01 PM CET

Ronald Goncalves

The Real Sociedad B and the Girona, with the aim of continuing with Day 17 of LaLiga SmartBank, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Monday in Anoeta.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Xabi Alonso are positioned in the 18th place in the standings with 17 points and -3 in the goal differential and, therefore, outside the relegation zone. In this sense, its history by league records a victory against Sporting de Gijón (1-0), a defeat against Ibiza (1-0), a defeat against Malaga (2-1) and a loss against Las Palmas (1-0).

As for your adversaries, Míchel Sánchez’s squad is located in tenth place in the table with 21 points and +0 in goal differential, that is, in the middle of the ranking. Similarly, their recent encounters indicate a victory against Cartagena (2-0), a defeat against Tenerife (2-1), a victory against Alcorcón (3-1) and a victory against Fuenlabrada (2-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Real Sociedad B and the Girona of the Day 17 of LaLiga SmartBank 2021-2022 will take place this Monday, November 22 at 7:00 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.