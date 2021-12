R. Potosí and U. Sucre play today for the final of Bolivia – Primera División 2021. The match starts at 20:00 in Nido de los Cóndores.

The match corresponding to the final of Bolivia – First Division 2021 is played today at 20:00 in Nido de los Cóndores.

In the history of the tournament, the last 5 duels favor the visit that adds 1 victory while the other 4 games were tied.

The referee designated for the match is Christian Alemán Peralta.

Note and image source: DataFactory