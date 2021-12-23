12/22/2021 On at 21:16 CET

Carlo Ancelotti hinted in the preview of the duel in San Mamés, where Real Madrid will face Athletic tonight, that Isco could have his chance before the losses of Luka Modric and Casemiro in the spinal cord. The man from Malaga, however, has joined the long list of Madridistas who have tested positive for Covid 19, which is why he will close the year 2021 at home.

San Mamés may have lost one of his last opportunities to don the Real Madrid shirt, since in nine days, when we enter the year 2022, you have the freedom to negotiate your future.

The chances that the merengue club will present you with a renewal offer are very remote. Isco’s prominence has been declining in recent seasons, to the point that in the current season he is the third player in the first team less used by Carlo Ancelotti, only behind Jesús Vallejo, who has played 10 minutes and Mariano Díaz, who counts 102.

The man from Malaga has only participated in seven league games, accumulating 177 minutes. And it has not even been released in the Champions League. His last appearance was on November 21, when he played the last eleven minutes of the match against Granada. A meeting that also came out marked by a disagreement with Davide Ancelotti, son and second coach of Carlo Ancelotti.

Those eleven minutes are the only ones he has played in the last three months, so his future points away from the Santiago Bernabéu, especially considering that Real Madrid will be delighted to get rid of the net six million of its record.

Reunion with Julen Lopetegui

Y Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla comes into action on this stage, who already tried his incorporation last summer. Isco maintains a good relationship with the Basque coach, with whom he lived his last golden stage at Real Madrid and the Spanish team. And he would be delighted to join the Seville team, where at 30, he sees the option of reviving his sports career.

The sporting director of the Nervionense team, Monchi, has always kept out of the rumors about the possible signing of Isco, but in nine days he will be able to take a step forward to negotiate. Sevilla have the advantage that Isco prefers to stay in LaLiga Santander than try his luck in Italy, where Inter has also shown interest.