Nov 23, 2021 at 10:19 PM CET

EFE

Real Madrid closed the preparation of the visit to the Sheriff with an afternoon training session in Tiráspol, with 1 degree of temperature and 94% humidity, which caused the players to protect themselves with tights, gloves and hats in the last session directed by Carlo Ancelotti who has in mind to perform two changes in his starting team.

Announced the Italian coach of Real Madrid that he thinks about the Brazilians Militao and Rodrygo Goes as tinkering with his eleven, discarding rotations to face the Sheriff in a duel in which he can seal the mathematical classification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After a four-hour trip, the Madrid players summoned by Ancelotti trained in a stadium they are visiting for the first time, the Stadionul of Tiráspol, with a lawn in good condition in a session marked by the cold. “The trip is long but we have not had problems, we have a good hotel and the stadium is perfect and the grass too. There is no problem whatsoever. The stadium has surprised me because it’s new“Ancelotti admitted before leading the training.

The Real Madrid players exercised in the middle of a great atmosphere, with jokes in the opening rounds, protected from the cold for just over an hour, with the striker Mariano Diaz wearing a protective mask after the nose fracture operation he underwent.

With the absences of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Dani Ceballos and Fede ValverdeEverything indicates that Real Madrid’s eleven on Wednesday will include: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema.