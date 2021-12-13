This is the curious proposal that he offers us Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain, bringing us the announcement that Nuclear Corps: Veterans in Fukushima, is now available in Playstation 4 and PlayStation5 for your download.

Developed by the Spanish studio Jokoga Interactive under the support of PlayStationTalents Games Camp in Bilbao.

In Nuclear Corps: Veterans in Fukushima, the player will control a squad of three old men willing to give their lives (or what remains of it), to stop the escape of nuclear radiation from the Fukushima power station.

We can already know a little more about this charismatic version, with a unique title.

Part of the most interesting thing that it offers us is that it is inspired by the arcades of the 90s, which gives it nice vintage touches, with a gameplay and style that many of the old school gamers will appreciate.

So, this video game is about three old men (each with their own set of skills) who offer their lives to save an entire country and face large hordes of mutant creatures, which might seem complicated, but they just seem to play surrender in what they do and give everything for everything.

Combining their different abilities, the player must manage to prevent disaster from occurring while defending himself from the terrifying enemies that spring from the depths of the ruins of the power plant.

In a way it seems that the creators wanted to give us a deep message through rounded designs.

And apparently this is the case, since they tell us that 10 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Jokoga Interactive questions whether nuclear energy is really necessary through this entertaining video game.

It seems to us a charismatic tribute to our elders, with an interesting message that could make a lot of sense.