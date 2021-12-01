The new version of Zorro will be called El Zorro 2.0.
Alex Rivera will be the director who breathes new life into the new version of the character.
The character of the bandit has one of the most extensive lists of series and movies.
One of the characters that have had the most reinterpretations throughout history, is known as “El Zorro” from his appearance in 1920 with The Mark of Zorro starring Douglas Fairbanks, until the iconic presentation of Antonio Banderas with The mask of Zorro, this symbol of justice has had a large number of appearances inside and outside the cinema, it is now that the director Alex Rivera is preparing a remake of “El Zorro”, where the mythical bandolier of the character will be left behind, to move the history to a modern and digital world, since the masked acquaintance will now be a hacker immersed in a futuristic current plot.
The Fox2.0
The film seeks to reinvent the character, giving rise to a young hacker who will find himself in a difficult immigration situation, since he will be undocumented, who will be known as z0rr0, who would continue to be a firm combatant of the injustices of the government in turn; However, now he will be immersed in a technological conspiracy that involves an attack on his family and the safety of the world.
Director Alex Rivera unveiled his intention of reinterpreting the character and told Deadline: “I’ve always been interested in movies that address real-world issues through genre.” He added: “This project is an opportunity to connect Zorro, the original masked avenger, with today’s border wars, a conflict in which immigrant families face high-tech surveillance regimes and government control. ‘Zorro 2.0’ will be a visually elevated, socially based sci-fi cinema, and I am delighted to be working with Sobini to bring this vision to the screen. ”
Alex Rivera is a winner of the scholarship MacArthur Genius 2021, and in its history it has films such as Los versos del oblivo (2017), Exorcistas (2015), Joven y alocada (2012), Marcelo, La Mafia y La Estafa (2011), Kiltro Kiltro (2006) and a TV series called “Married with Children” (2006 – 2008).
The filmography of “El Zorro”
Don Q, son of Zorro (1925) United States
The Mark of Zorro (1940) United States
Son of Zorro (1947) United States
The Last Fox (1952) Italy
El Zorro (TV Series) (1957) United States
The revenge of Zorro (1962) Spain
Zorro the Invincible (1962) Italy Riding to Death (El Zorro) (1962) Italy
The three swords of Zorro (1963) Spain
Captain Fearless (1963) Italy
The Fox and the Three Musketeers (1963) Italy
The Fox against Maciste (1963) Italy
Zorro the rebel (1966) Italy
El Zorro rides again (1966) Spain
The sword of Zorro (1968) Italy
The righteous fox (1969) Spain
Zorro’s Last Adventure (1970) Italy
El Zorro Knight of Justice (1971) Spain
The Fox of Monterrey (1971) Spain
The Fox at the Court of England (1971) Italy
Son of Zorro (1973) Italy
The New Adventures of Zorro (1975) Italy
The Fox (1975) Italy
The great adventure of Zorro (1976) Mexico
The Tarzan and the Lone Ranger Show (TV Series) (1980) United States
These foxes … crazy, crazy, crazy (1981) United States
El Zorro (TV Series) (1990) United States
The Incredible Zorro, the Animated Series (TV Series) (1996) Japan
The Mask of Zorro (1998) United States
The Legend of Zorro (2005) United States
Zorro: Generation Z (TV Series) (2006) United States
Zorro: The Sword and the Rose (TV Series) (2007) Colombia
Zorro the Chronicles (TV Series) (2015) Canada
Z (2022) United States
Les aventures galntes de Zorro (1972) France
The Sign of Zorro (1958) United States
The Fox against the Empire of Napoleon (1969) Italy
Gallant Adventures of Zorro (1972) United States
Zorro (TV Series) (1997) United States
Zorro Rides Again (1937) United States
The Amazing Zorro (TV) (2002) United States
Zorro’s Fighting Legion (1939) United States
