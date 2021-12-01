One of the characters that have had the most reinterpretations throughout history, is known as “El Zorro” from his appearance in 1920 with The Mark of Zorro starring Douglas Fairbanks, until the iconic presentation of Antonio Banderas with The mask of Zorro, this symbol of justice has had a large number of appearances inside and outside the cinema, it is now that the director Alex Rivera is preparing a remake of “El Zorro”, where the mythical bandolier of the character will be left behind, to move the history to a modern and digital world, since the masked acquaintance will now be a hacker immersed in a futuristic current plot.

The Fox2.0

The film seeks to reinvent the character, giving rise to a young hacker who will find himself in a difficult immigration situation, since he will be undocumented, who will be known as z0rr0, who would continue to be a firm combatant of the injustices of the government in turn; However, now he will be immersed in a technological conspiracy that involves an attack on his family and the safety of the world.

Director Alex Rivera unveiled his intention of reinterpreting the character and told Deadline: “I’ve always been interested in movies that address real-world issues through genre.” He added: “This project is an opportunity to connect Zorro, the original masked avenger, with today’s border wars, a conflict in which immigrant families face high-tech surveillance regimes and government control. ‘Zorro 2.0’ will be a visually elevated, socially based sci-fi cinema, and I am delighted to be working with Sobini to bring this vision to the screen. ”

Alex Rivera is a winner of the scholarship MacArthur Genius 2021, and in its history it has films such as Los versos del oblivo (2017), Exorcistas (2015), Joven y alocada (2012), Marcelo, La Mafia y La Estafa (2011), Kiltro Kiltro (2006) and a TV series called “Married with Children” (2006 – 2008).

The filmography of “El Zorro”

Don Q, son of Zorro (1925) United States

The Mark of Zorro (1940) United States

Son of Zorro (1947) United States

The Last Fox (1952) Italy

El Zorro (TV Series) (1957) United States

The revenge of Zorro (1962) Spain

Zorro the Invincible (1962) Italy Riding to Death (El Zorro) (1962) Italy

The three swords of Zorro (1963) Spain

Captain Fearless (1963) Italy

The Fox and the Three Musketeers (1963) Italy

The Fox against Maciste (1963) Italy

Zorro the rebel (1966) Italy

El Zorro rides again (1966) Spain

The sword of Zorro (1968) Italy

The righteous fox (1969) Spain

Zorro’s Last Adventure (1970) Italy

El Zorro Knight of Justice (1971) Spain

The Fox of Monterrey (1971) Spain

The Fox at the Court of England (1971) Italy

Son of Zorro (1973) Italy

The New Adventures of Zorro (1975) Italy

The Fox (1975) Italy

The great adventure of Zorro (1976) Mexico

The Tarzan and the Lone Ranger Show (TV Series) (1980) United States

These foxes … crazy, crazy, crazy (1981) United States

El Zorro (TV Series) (1990) United States

The Incredible Zorro, the Animated Series (TV Series) (1996) Japan

The Mask of Zorro (1998) United States

The Legend of Zorro (2005) United States

Zorro: Generation Z (TV Series) (2006) United States

Zorro: The Sword and the Rose (TV Series) (2007) Colombia

Zorro the Chronicles (TV Series) (2015) Canada

Z (2022) United States

Les aventures galntes de Zorro (1972) France

The Sign of Zorro (1958) United States

The Fox against the Empire of Napoleon (1969) Italy

Gallant Adventures of Zorro (1972) United States

Zorro (TV Series) (1997) United States

Zorro Rides Again (1937) United States

The Amazing Zorro (TV) (2002) United States

Zorro’s Fighting Legion (1939) United States

