Ready Player One gloves could be closer than you think

In recent years, technology has allowed us to connect and express ourselves in an increasingly effective way, instead of writing an entry on our blog, we now upload a story to our social networks, images and videos allow us to share our closest experience to reality. But, what if we could enter the digital world not only with sight but also with touch through gloves special?

In October of this year, Marck Zuckerberg announced his vision of metaverse and how this would be the successor of the internet, a digital space in which you can do things that you cannot do physically and that will be characterized by its social presence, and what the next chapter for your company would be your new brand Goal.

Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates a research prototype of haptic gloves for the metaverse.

Touching the metaverse

When we saw the movie Ready Player One, we imagined living in the Oasis, the characteristics of our avatar and we even thought about what kind of technology we would have and yes, we would all want to have the Wade Watts haptic suit with which you can feel from a hit to the most tender caress.

At the moment, the closest thing there is to “touching” the metaverse is hand tracking in Quest, which, while it allows you to see a digital version of your hands in VR and manipulate virtual objects, we can’t feel anything. And this is precisely the objective of the Reality Labs Research, to have haptic feedback to be able to be so skilled in the metaverse as we are in the real world.

“We use our hands to communicate with others, to learn about the world and to act in it. We can take advantage of a lifetime of motor learning if we can bring full hand presence to AR and VR. People could touch, feel and manipulate virtual objects just like real ones, all without having to learn a new way of interacting with the world. ” explains RL research director Sean Keller, founder of the team.

Sean Keller: Director of Research for Reality Labs.

Developing the glove haptic

Keller mentions that, to be successful, these gloves They would have to be stylish, comfortable, affordable, durable, and fully customizable. Much more than just a peripheral device, these gloves would make the virtual world tangible.

What the Reality Labs team wants to achieve is not easy, and they have found it necessary to turn to the emerging fields of the soft robotics Yet the microfluidics, technologies commonly used in prosthetics and diagnostic devices, respectively. They have had to develop new pneumatic and electroactive actuators that respond to the different pressures and sensations that the hands are exposed to, as well as their respective processors.

And it is not only the hardware problem, but it is also important to find the right material for the gloves, which molds perfectly to the hand and in addition to being comfortable can be personalized, they needed “smart textiles” so the team has been experimenting with different polymers and even invented new and cheaper polymers, flexible materials such as plastics and silicones, all this without losing sight of the fact that actuators must be added.

All this has been a challenge for Reality Labs, since they are aware that the user experience is the most important thing and if they gloves haptics are not comfortable and light the goal will not be reached.

Pointing to the moon

The project of the gloves RL liverworts can be very ambitious, but as time passes the team overcomes new challenges and advances innovation and research in dozens of disciplines.

Nicholas Colonnese, Scientific Director of RL said, “I believe that haptics will be instrumental in the next revolution of human-computer interaction in AR / VR and the metaverse.” “In the future, we might be able to render a ‘haptic click’ closing the sensorimotor loop to interact with a virtual VR button, or provide a real-time training guide for your sport of choice in AR, or share” “custom haptic emoji handshakes when you greet your friends in the metaverse.”

The Reality Labs team has faced the unknown in the process of creating the gloves haptics and always innovating have been pioneers in new techniques, technologies and disciplines that will surely lead them successfully to create the gloves haptics in the not too distant future.