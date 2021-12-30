Gaming platform Metaverse Ready Player Me has announced $ 13 million Series A funding led by respective Wise and Teleport co-founders Taavet + Sten, with additional participation from GitHub co-founder Tom Preston-Werner, along with Samsung. Next, Konvoy Ventures and Gmoney.

The platform intends to use the capital to further avatar interoperability ambitions between worlds of the metaverse.. This initiative supports the thesis of multiple digital dimensions as opposed to a singular model, a criticism often leveled at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, amid warnings about its attempts to seize land or monopolize the metaverse space.

Apart of this, Ready Player Me will also expand its workforce to more than 70 employees and support its developer community with the introduction of new application program interfaces and software development kits to enhance the product offering and, in turn, the experience. of the front-end user.

Today, more than 1,000 businesses and organizations use the Ready Player Me avatar model, from Somnium Space to Verizon. Additionally, the platform has also established collaborative partnerships with seasoned commercial brands such as Warner Brothers, Dior, and New Balance, among others.

The metaverse isn’t a single app / game – it’s a network of thousands of virtual worlds people visit to play, work, and collaborate. It makes no sense for you to create a new avatar for each game or experience. Your avatar should be able to travel with you across the metaverse. – Ready Player Me (@readyplayerme) December 28, 2021

Revealing his ambitions for next year in an official blog post, the team’s Marketing Manager Daniel Marcinkowski noted that his goal would be to “build the best developer avatar system in the entire metaverse,” while CEO Timmu Tõke stated:

“With the funding, we will further expand our partner network and create monetization tools for developers to help them earn money from avatar and NFT personalization assets. Our goal is to become the default system for the metaverse. “

Amid growing speculation about the visual characteristics of metaverse worlds, consumer privacy and safety, the evolution of social interaction and other technological issues, a broader conversation about the implications of Web 3.0 has emerged on Twitter, in which the metaverse is an essential part.

Tech titan Jack Dorsey argued that the initial construction of today’s Web 3.0 infrastructure is being dominated by venture capitals and limited partnerships that have traditional centralized Web 2.0 intentions. “It will never escape their incentives,” he said of Web 3.0 before realizing that it is “ultimately a centralized entity with a different label.”

Dorsey received a passionate engagement from various cryptocurrency experts, advocates, and commentators, including Balaji Srinivasan, Farokh, Tyler Winklevoss, along with on-and-off satire from Elon Musk, who delivered his consistent rhetoric favoring Dogecoin (DOGE) over other crypto assets.

At the end of November this year, Dorsey left Twitter to start work on a decentralized exchange project called tbDEX, as well as committing to supporting the cultivation of the Bitcoin ecosystem to reach its full potential, perhaps even to beat the dollar in his opinion.

