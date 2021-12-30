In the reactivation process that should be continued and deepened in 2022, three forms of health should be at the center of attention: economic, physical and mental. The first two in necessary co-responsibility between business organizations, companies, governments and citizens. And the third, as a reflection of the individual and collective learning of practically two years of the pandemic.

Advances in vaccination and the decrease in the number of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID have allowed the economy to reactivate and look with certainty towards a new year, but without lowering our guard in the presence of the Omicron variant. What has been learned so far indicates that no reactivation will be complete if it is not coupled with a health scheme that provides confidence to citizens.

This 2021, Mexico exceeded its pre-pandemic employment levels, the dollar did not skyrocket, although it will close close to 21 pesos, and according to some investors for the following year they project a higher peso in the exchange rate for the US currency.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts place the country in an expansion of 4% for next year, one point higher than that forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean, and with growth beyond expectations.

The large metropolises have made a fundamental contribution to what will be the post-pandemic economy. Mexico City is the territory with the most jobs created in the nation, with more than 37 thousand, mainly in commerce and services. The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has promoted economic recovery with health responsibility, and a vaccination scheme that strengthens the confidence of the public and the business sector.

In the balance, stability in national and international investments and the dialogue between the federal government and the private sector at all levels gain weight. In this line, an indicator reveals the certainty of the investors. At the national level, the number of employers affiliated with the IMSS had a growth of 5.1% in November 2021 in relation to the same month of 2020. This increase is the highest registered in 20 years.

The year practically closed with one million 054 thousand 879 patterns, according to Social Security data. Mexico City registered the highest number in the country, with 125,176 employers, and an increase of 5.7% above the national average.

In the reactivation of the economy for 2022, the actions are joint and comprehensive. In two years we have learned that economic health cannot be dissociated from the health of individuals. The opposite represents the risk of accentuating social inequalities.

Salvador Guerrero Chiprés is President of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City.

