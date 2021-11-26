Reactions are yet to come to WhatsApp and that is how they would work

WhatsApp, which is owned by what is now called Meta, is working on new messaging functions that will be very useful to express our emotions in conversations.

We’ve seen a lot of app updates recently but they hadn’t introduced us to anything new regarding messaging features. Now we can react to a WhatsApp message and you already have a more precise idea of ​​how it will work.

This is how reactions will work on WhatsApp

Although you remember, 3 months ago WABetaInfo shared the first indications of this development, however by that time the details were not known and we had to wait to know the changes implemented in the beta versions of WhatsApp.

It is known that reactions on WhatsApp will work very similar to reactions on social networks. You will only have to press and hold the message for a few seconds and the emojis will appear to react.

We can react just like we do on Facebook or Instagram, which is very useful to let the other know that we have received the message and that we also have a reaction on it.

These reactions will be available in individual chat threads and group chats, plus everyone can see who reacted to a message simply by viewing the reaction information.

Likewise, WhatsApp reactions will allow us to access 6 specific emojis, as can be seen in the photos filtered by WABetaInfo. Their selection differs from the reactions available on Facebook or Instagram.

On the other hand, users will only be able to react to messages once, just as it happens in other applications that already have reactions in their messages, such as Slack or Discord.

In addition, the reactions will be listed in a tab called “All”, while in WhatsApp groups where a specific emoji is reacted, they will be seen in a separate tab.

When will it be released for all users?

The feature was spotted during the development of the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, but WhatsApp is expected to also work for the beta version of Android soon.

Being a feature in development, it is not yet known when it will be released for all users and it is most likely that some changes in the reactions will emerge along the way.

Without a doubt, it will be a useful resource to be able to express emotions without having the need to answer explicitly in each of our conversations.