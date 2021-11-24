We are already in the last straight of the year. That means it’s time to celebrate the best games of 2021. While The Game Awards is the most anticipated event, the awards season has already started with the 39th delivery of the Golden Joystick Awards.

On this occasion, the best games of the year competed across 20 categories voted by the fans, and two where the specialized critics had the last word. In this way, it was revealed that Resident Evil Village is the Game of the Year for the Golden Joystick Awards. Check out the full list of winners below:

–Better storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors

–Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

–Better audio: Resident Evil Village

–Better visual design: Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

–Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island

–Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends Wild Rift

–Best gaming hardware: PlayStation 5

–Best Independent Game: Death’s door

–Study of the year: Capcom

–Best performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village)

–Outstanding award: Housemarque (critically chosen)

–Better community: Final Fantasy XIV

–Prize for a game that continues to be played: Final Fantasy XIV

–PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3

–Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread

–Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2

–PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

–Most anticipated game: Elden ring

–Critics’ Choice Award: Deathloop (chosen by the critics)

–Best game of the year: Resident Evil Village

–Best gaming hardware of all time: personal computer (PC)

–Definitive game of all time: Dark souls

This is just the beginning. The Game Awards will take place on December 9, where we will not only have a ceremony full of awards, but we will also see several announcements related to the most anticipated projects in this industry. In related topics, here you can check our review of Resident Evil Village.

Editor’s Note:

While most of these categories are fairly traditional for these types of events, the Ultimate Game of All Time section draws a lot of attention, especially considering its winner this time around.

Via: Golden Joystick Awards