In a few days Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will expand its content after THQ Nordic announced the release date of the Fatesworn expansion. At the beginning of the year it was confirmed that it would be ready by the end of the year and it will be, because it will be the December 14th when it will go on sale in the versions of PS4, Xbox One and PC, while to Nintendo Switch it will arrive later.

In it we will travel to a new place where snowy mountains predominate, deep caverns, villages located around the snow and of course creatures that will have to be faced. As the legendary Fatesworn, players will fight a battle against the Niskaru and their brothers of Chaos.

These battles will take place in some dungeons that will be procedurally generated with a plot that promises to last more than six hours and in which we will meet new characters, never-before-seen mechanics and an increase in the maximum level to 50. You will also be able to obtain more weapons, armor sets, accessories and the action will be accompanied for new songs by Grant Kirkhope.





Along with all this will be able to carry out new side missions, missions with tasks and also faction missions, so those who want to get hold of the Fatesworn expansion await a good ton of challenges when it goes on sale in a couple of weeks. by 19.99 euros.

Likewise, the edition is also scheduled to be published Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fate Edition in which all the base content of the game will be included along with this new expansion. All for 54.99 euros.