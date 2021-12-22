One of the big nominees during The Game Awards this year, was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. While Insomniac Games’ work didn’t take home the Game of the Year statuette, the PlayStation Awards were recently held, where the fans did give the precious recognition to this PS5 title.

Like other media and organizations, PlayStation held an event where fans could vote in various categories. In this way, it was made known that Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart not only did he win the GOTY of 2021 for a PS5 title, but also won Best Art Direction, Best Use of DualSense, and Best Graphic Presentation at this ceremony. These were all the winners:

BEST CHARACTER

-Platinum Trophy: Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

-Gold Trophy: Rivet (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)

-Silver Trophy: Tenzo (Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut)

-Bronze Trophy: Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

BEST STORY

-Platinum Trophy: Resident Evil Village

-Gold Trophy: Life is Strange: True Colors

-Silver Trophy: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-Bronze Trophy: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST ART DIRECTION

-Platinum Trophy: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Gold Trophy: Little Nightmares II

-Silver Trophy: It Takes Two

-Bronze Trophy: Hades

BEST SOUNDTRACK

-Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-Gold Trophy: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

-Silver Trophy: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

-Bronze Trophy: Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

BEST MULTIPLAYER EXPERIENCE

-Platinum Trophy: It Takes Two

-Gold Trophy: Call of Duty: Vanguard

-Silver Trophy: Battlefield 2042

-Bronze Trophy: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

BEST SPORTS GAME

-Platinum Trophy: FIFA 22

-Gold Trophy: Hot Wheels Unleashed

-Silver Trophy: Riders Republic

-Bronze Trophy: NBA 2K22

BEST ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES

-Platinum Trophy: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

-Gold Trophy: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Silver Trophy: Far Cry 6

-Bronze Trophy: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

BEST USE OF DUALSENSE

-Platinum Trophy: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Gold Trophy: Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut

-Silver Trophy: Returnal

-Bronze Trophy: Resident Evil Village

BEST GRAPHIC PRESENTATION

-Platinum Trophy: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Gold Trophy: Resident Evil Village

-Silver Trophy: Far Cry 6

-Bronze Trophy: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

BEST RELEASE

-Platinum Trophy: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

-Gold Trophy: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

-Silver Trophy: Mass Effect Legendary Edition

-Bronze Trophy: Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

INDEPENDENT GAME OF THE YEAR

-Platinum Trophy: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

-Gold Trophy: Hades

-Silver Trophy: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

-Bronze Trophy: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

PLAYSTATION VR GAME OF THE YEAR

-Platinum Trophy: Hitman 3

-Gold Trophy: Doom 3 VR Edition

-Silver Trophy: Sniper Elite VR

-Bronze Trophy: I Expect You To Die 2

GAME OF THE YEAR FOR PLAYSTATION 4

-Platinum Trophy: Resident Evil Village

-Gold Trophy: It Takes Two

-Silver Trophy: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Bronze Trophy: Far Cry 6

GAME OF THE YEAR FOR PLAYSTATION 5

-Platinum Trophy: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Gold Trophy: Resident Evil Village

-Silver Trophy: Returnal

-Bronze Trophy: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

MOST EXPECTED GAME OF 2022 ONLY

-Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

-Gold Trophy: Elden Ring

-Silver Trophy: Horizon Forbidden West

-Bronze Trophy: Hogwart’s Legacy

STUDY OF THE YEAR

-Platinum Trophy: Insomniac Games

-Gold Trophy: Square Enix

-Silver Trophy: Capcom

-Bronze Trophy: Bandai Namco

As you can see, Insomniac Games also won Studio of the Year, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is one of the most anticipated games by fans. Without a doubt, this was a year to be a PlayStation user. On related issues, these were the worst games of the year, according to Metacritic.

Editor’s Note:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart deserves all the attention in the world. Perhaps the Game Awards did not do justice to this title, but fans know that Insomniac Games’ work is well worth it, and a clear demonstration of the power of the new PlayStation console.

Via: PlayStation Blog