Razer has just released Project Sophia, an advanced modular desk that takes the gaming experience a little further and has accompanied it with Enki Pro HyperSense, a gaming chair that vibrates reacting to games.

The gaming fever has reached the last corner of the setups, and filling the space with RGB lights is no longer enough. Project Sophia is a modular desk that adapts to the needs of users at all times.

The desktop can be configured with different modules that allow monitoring the performance or temperature of the equipment, incorporating panels with quick access touch buttons to tools and even tablets with stylus pens, audio mixing units or even external capture cards.

In addition, Razer has accompanied him with the presentation of Enki Pro HyperSense, a gaming chair that provides a new level of realism with advanced haptic response that vibrates in response to what happens in games.

As you can imagine, Project Sophia is not a conventional table. It is actually the case of a PC that comes equipped with the 12th generation Intel processors and the latest Nvidia 3000 series GPUs.

The surface of the desk looks like something out of a science fiction movie, and is made up of a Custom PCB on which 13 spaces are arranged that can be configured with different magnetic modules according to the user’s needs.

The objective of this Razer gaming table is that the space adapts to the user both in the time they dedicate to productivity and teleworking, as well as in the leisure time to play or stream.

The desk integrates a 65 “OLED screen and includes Razer Chroma RGB lighting, so it can be integrated with other Razer components to unify the environment and facilitate lighting management.

As the name suggests, Project Sophia is more of a prototype than a real ready-to-market product, and at the moment It has not been confirmed if it will hit stores in 2022.

In the same way, the brand has accompanied Project Sophia’s proposal with the Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair equipped with a high fidelity haptic system, which allows users to experience a new dimension of immersion in video games.

The design is based on the Enki Pro model, to which a HyperSense haptic motor has been added on its base developed jointly with D-Box. The chair will sync with the PC when any of the supported titles, movies and songs are running offering up to 65,000 types of vibration different.

The initial support covers a base of more than 2,200 compatible contents, among which stand out Titles like F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in which the chair will transmit until the last bump of the track or the hardness of the blows that the character suffers, offering a more immersive experience.

For everything else, the Enki Pro HyperSense chair features all the comfort and technology that its vibration-free sister has made famous, providing the support needed to stay comfortable during long gaming sessions.