After many years being one of the leading brands in the gaming peripherals and accessories market, Razer would be preparing a portable console, based on Android surely, that would mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x, a new SoC from the company specially designed for mobile gaming.

For now, it would simply be a development kit, but according to the latest reports, it has a 120Hz OLED display and HDR technology, as well as a 6,000 mAh battery (via Videocardz). This device would also be specially designed for get the most out of Xbox Cloud Gaming, capable of running games from the cloud, from a nearby console or PC.

According to the first information, the new CPU of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, would be up to 20% faster and 30% more efficient compared to the latest model. It would be manufactured under the 4 nm architecture and it would be accompanied by a 4th generation Adreno GPU, with 30% more performance and 25% more energy savings. Up to 60% more performance is also detailed in Vulkan.

At the moment, these details seem to have been leaked from an official presentation that would take place in a short space of time, so there should be more news about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x and the Razer console soon, if it finally goes from kit to kit. development and stores arrive.

At the beginning of this year, Razer’s line of gaming laptops arrived in Spain and it seems that the company also intends to enter the field of mobile gaming, where it had already collaborated with Xbox in the design of the Kishi controllers for smartphones with which to play comfortably through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now he would compete directly in the field of portable gaming with heavyweights like Nintendo Switch or Valve’s Steam Deck.