Razer portable console filtered, will have OLED screen

Filtered images of what could be Razer’s first portable console, with OLED screen to play at 120 fps, we share the images and the details of the filtration.

According to information from VideoCardZ, Razer and Qualcomm are developing a next-generation portable video game console, with a 120HZ OLED HDR display and huge 6000mAh battery capacity.

Apparently, portable gaming is part of the future and the device of Razer is designed to exploit streaming technologies. According to the leak, Razer and Qualcomm console will be able to run some games, but it is intended to be sold as a console to enjoy games on streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What’s more, the console would have support for 5G connection, which would guarantee to be able to enjoy games with good graphic quality and low latency. And it would also allow you to do remote streaming from your console or from your PC.

The console will be equipped with a processor Snapdragon 8 Geen1 which will be 20% faster and 30% more efficient than the current SoC lineup of Qualcomm.

Another interesting detail is that lRazer’s console could also be considered a hybrid like Nintendo Switch; since it has video output DisplayPort over USB-C. Which means that with a dock you can connect a console to play on a television.

The leaked information is a lot that makes us think that it is something real and VideoCardZ source has shared reliable information in the past. However, we are waiting for this information to be confirmed.