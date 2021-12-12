Razer Phone Cooler Chroma: a quiet little cooler for your smartphone ... with RGB!

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is a small cooler designed for smartphones. We tell you all the details, in this note!

Razer created a cooler specifically for use in smartphones and provide a solution to temperature increases in those devices that are used under high demand (such as video games, for example). Its about Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, and then we will tell you all the details of its operation.

How the Razer smartphone cooler works

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma comes as a small cooling system that can be easily mounted on the rear of the smartphone. Incorporates connection Bluetooth so that the user can adjust the fan speed through a complementary app, and like many products of the brand, it incorporates an RGB lighting spectrum, and is even compatible with iPhone MagSafe.

The cooler for smartphones from Razer It integrates a small 7-blade fan with a power of up to 6400 rpm, capable of operating in a silent profile of 30dB, good news for all smartphone users who are not used to noise as in the case of PCs. A small detail in the infrastructure of the device is that it is powered through a USB-C cable or with a battery pack, even if it is connected with MagSafe. And the funniest thing, it has 12 customizable LEDs that can be managed with Razer’s software to customize the colors.

Technical characteristics of the Phone Cooler Chroma

The complete features are as follows:

7-blade fan with up to 6400 rpm

Quiet 30dB noise profile

BLE connection to adjust fan properties

Ignition switch

USB Type-C power port

USB Type-C Power Cable (1.5m)

LED indicates power and sync status

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma It can already be purchased for $ 60 in the United States, and is expected to reach other parts of the world soon. Meanwhile, you can explore other products of the brand with all its characteristics at this link.

