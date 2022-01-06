In Game Pass you have a very extensive catalog of games to enjoy with your mobile phone, but if you want to optimize or improve your game and experience, the best thing you can do is buy a mobile remote. And we will talk about this in this article, the Razer Kishi remote control that has some very interesting features, is priced at 70 euros In Amazon, in the following lines we will talk about its benefits.

There are many and varied phones, of different ranges or ranges, the most popular are undoubtedly the iPhone, not only for the quality of their cameras but for the performance they offer. This remote is compatible with most iOS devices So if you have an iPhone SE 2020 for example, you can play without any inconvenience with this remote, also saying that playing with a remote is much more comfortable than with the touch of the mobile.

Last updated on 2021-06-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Command promises zero latency when executing the actions you perform, latency is the time it takes to respond or execute the action that you perform when pressing a button, for example when you press a button to kick the ball at goal and how long it takes for the game to complete the action, that is what is known as latency. Although to be fair, this is not always given by the controller, most of the time it has to do with the game.

This remote has a large selection of front buttons including the crosshead with which you can improve your aim in combat games that are now very fashionable. It is a command that saving the distances reminds a bit of the controls of the first Nintendo consoles, but that also mixes with the Xbox controls, so it’s a pretty pretty fusion, the truth.

Another characteristic that attracts our attention is that Thanks to its Lightning port you can connect your iPhone to the remote so that your phone can charge if it has low battery. It is something similar to reverse charging in which one device can charge another through sensors, we are seeing it in different mobile phones, but here we have it optimized with the Lightning port.

It also has a design that makes the grip more comfortable and better achieved, comfort and functions is the main thing you should find in a product like this, and Razer does it, hands down. You can have long gaming sessions without being bothered by the controller in your hand, in addition to the fact that the distribution of the buttons is friendly and the pressing of each button has a short travel time.

Command it weighs just 163 grams so it is very light and easy to transport, If you have a cover or case for controls it will be even more comfortable, this control has a version for Android with Xbox Cloud but its price is double that of this product which, as we said at the beginning, is 70 euros.

Last updated on 2021-06-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.