That eSports have been booming for a few years is not a novelty, hence brands like Razer continue to bet on organizing tournaments in various parts of the world. Without going any further, very soon it will take place Razer Invitational – Middle East. According to the gaming product brand: «Hosting the Razer Invitational series in the Middle East is a big step towards promoting talent in the Middle East region, through multi-game tournaments, so that all players, regardless of skill level, can compete and have the opportunity to achieve glory”. By the way, it is worth mentioning that It is the first time that Razer organizes such an event in the region.

Razer Invitational – Middle East it will be a virtual event where players can sign up for any tournament and compete not only with their team, but also for their country. In addition, when talking about a renowned eSports tournament, they could not miss the cash prizes, although only for the first three classified. However, there will also be prizes in hardware.

An event with four great games

The Razer Invitational – Middle East will kick off on August 8 with a tournament of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Then, from August 15 to 18, it will be Valorant’s turn. PUBG will also have its tournament a few days later, from August 22 to 26. Finally, from August 29 to September 2, and as a final fireworks, the event will end with League of Legends.

The amount of the jackpot accumulated for the prizes amounts to $ 50,000 (about 42,000 euros). But this is not all, too viewers can win a prize (Razer peripheral) just for voting for the best players (MVP) in each tournament. Finally, say that it will be possible to follow the event live (in Arabic) through Youtube, Twitch Y Facebook.