We like to talk about Razer, it is a company that always seeks to take a different approach. Yesterday, it announced the next event in its global Esports competition plan, with the Razer Invitational – Middle East.

The company is sweeping its events Razer Invitational Season 2020, now they have opted for a new region such as the Middle East, welcoming all Players and competitors from the region, in 4 separate tournaments one week, where you can measure your skills with the best in the region. This will be the most open tournament to take place for the first time in the Middle East as a region.

Razer Invitational comes to the Middle East for the first time

The Razer Invitational – Middle East will begin on August 8, with a tournament of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and then continue with a competition of Valorant from August 15 to 19. Then the action will continue with PUBG, from August 22 to 26, and ending with a tournament of League of Legends from August 29 to September 2.

“The Razer Invitational tournaments are an inclusive space that offers all Players the opportunity to participate in large-scale online tournaments, experience the thrill of competitive play,”Stated Yann Salsedo, Head of Esports for Razer EMEA. “Hosting the Razer Invitational series in the Middle East is a great step towards promoting talent in the Middle East region, through multi-game tournaments, so that all players, regardless of skill level, can compete and have the opportunity to achieve glory.”

A booming market to conquer new regions

Esports continue to grow exponentially around the world, with the creation and growth of new teams in the Middle East. Today, Razer takes esports within the region to a new level thanks to Razer Invitational – Middle East, offering players and the community a new level and type of Esports tournaments. Players from all over the Middle East region can join any tournament and compete together with your team and for your country, in a virtual event that will not only serve to make a name for himself, but also to boost his own Esports career.

How could it be different in these tournaments there will be an amount of prizes worth $ 50,000. Although there will also be Razer hardware prizes for the official competition and other parallel tournaments, as well as a cash prize for the best players of the tournament, voted by the spectators. In addition, viewers will also win thanks to different Razer peripherals. There will be other opportunities to win Razer Prizes through giveaways and contests on Razer Social Media for the duration of the event.

You can sign up now

Surely very few of our followers will be able to sign up for the event Razer Invitational – Middle East. This is totally free and if you are PUBG Mobile players, hurry up as it is one of the most popular games in the region.