Razer has presented at CES 2022 a new range of Blade laptops, the best known of the technology company. Specifically, it has presented updates for the Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17. All of them designed for gamers and professionals in the audiovisual world.

The new Razer range incorporates Nvidia 3000 series graphics, even reaching the RTX 3080 Ti; they also have Windows 11, DDR5 RAM and the new generation of processors from Intel and AMD. Specifically, the 14-inch model mounts AMD chips, while those of 15 and 17 remain with those of Intel, being able to go up to a 14-core Core i9-12900 H.

Intel’s twelfth generation, let’s remember, has embraced a kind of big.LITTLE architecture that combines high-performance cores with others of lower power but much more efficient. The clock frequency of some Core i9s, in addition, reaches up to 5 GHz.

Razer has also made changes to the chassis, such as increased key sizes, a refined hinge with a slimmer profile, and an improved ventilation system.

Three laptops to cover a spectrum

The Razer Blade 14 returns to the brand’s portfolio with AMD Ryzen 9 chips. The most advanced version has 16GB of DDR5 memory, an Nvidia 3080 Ti GPU, and a 165HZ IPS QHD display. It also has a fingerprint resistant coating and a Windows Hello compatible 1080p camera.

The Razer Blade 15, on the other hand, It comes accompanied by Full HD screens at 360 Hz, QHD at 240 Hz or QHD at 144 Hz. Some of these panels are also capable of representing 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, essential both for working on multimedia projects and for enjoying audiovisual content in the best possible way. Inside, on the other hand, there are 12th generation Core i7 or Core i9 chips, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and graphics of the caliber of the 3080 Ti.

And finally, the Razer Blade 17 arrives with eight speakers – twice as many as the previous ones – an 82 Wh battery (10 more than the previous model) and it comes with a 280 W GaN charger in a much smaller size. Features that are added to the components that we find in the Blade 15.

On the sides of the equipment we find USB-C, HDMI 2.1 ports and SD card readers. All computers, as in previous models, come with customizable keyboards using Razer Chroma RGB software, as well as surround sound signed by THX.

Prices of the new Razer Blade 14, Blade 15 and Blade 17

The new Razer computers will hit stores throughout the first quarter. The cheaper Blade 14 will sell for 2,199 euros, which becomes 2,799 for the cheaper Razer Blade 15 and 2,999 for the cheaper Razer Blade 17.