Razer Introduces Modular Desk and Enki Pro Hypersense Chair

As one of the industry’s leading lifestyle brands for gamers, Razer has had a strong presence in the CES 2022 held these days in Las Vegas. Aside from the Razer x Fossil Gen 6, a new smartwatch for gamers, the company is committed to dominating personal gaming stations thanks to an innovative modular desk and Enki Pro chair, the ideal pack to build a gamer room worthy of the best science fiction movie.

«Project Sophia», the gaming desk of the future

Unless you are a DIY master and make your own custom table, the normal thing is that standard prefabricated tables are the ones that act as gamer stations, something that Razer intends to change thanks to the call “Project Sophia”, your personal vision of the future of gaming in the form of modular desk with customizable spaces and up to a 65 ″ OLED screen.

This «Project ophia» consists of a chassis with 13 interchangeable modules They can house “specific components for each task, such as secondary displays, system monitoring tools, touch screen hotkey panels, pen tablets and audio mixing units or even external capture cards.” This station will be powered by a custom PCB with the latest processor from Intel and the latest graphics from NVIDIA. It will also feature the usual Razer Chroma RGB lights.

Renki Pro Hypersense, the new generation gaming chair

A gaming space like the one in “Project Sophia” has to be accompanied by a good gamer chair, so Razer has unveiled the new Renki Pro Hypersense, which is not just any gamer chair. The great novelty of this device is that it has a haptic vibration technology unpublished to date designed to maximize immersion within the game.

Beyond the comfort features present in previous models in the range, this Razer Renki Pro Hypersense has a haptic module developed by D-Box natively compatible with “more than 2,200 video games, movies, and songs” which include titles such as F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Those games or multimedia content not natively adapted can be felt in the same way thanks to what Razer calls “Direct Input Haptics”, capable of generating the feedback through “the inputs of the controller, the keyboard and the mouse”.

The Razer Extra Battery Controller Charging Cradle is the best for your Xbox

For the moment, Razer hasn’t shared a price or availability date of these two gaming devices that aspire to rule the gaming stations, so we will have to wait for new information about it in the coming months.