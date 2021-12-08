Thinking of all gamer users who spend hours gaming and worry about the temperature of their cell phone, Razer brings a new cooler for them.

The cooling fan features an RGB infusion, which is designed to be compatible with iPhone and Android.

A cooler for those endless games

The new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is a cooler for smartphones, which will have two versions available for iPhone and Android.

The first is a magnetic model that is compatible with Apple MagSafe accessories, which is placed on the back of the equipment, so that the cooler does its job.

On the other hand, the second model is a universal clamp, which can be adapted for practically any smartphone, even iPhone that does not have MagSafe.

Photo: Razer

Design for smartphones, although without battery

One of the disadvantages of the Razer cooler is that it does not seem to have an integrated battery, which means that it could be connected via USB.

In order to connect the cooler, you will probably need a USB Type-C cable, when required to use it, so it will probably limit your battery usage.

Although the final design is already known, various users speculate that, as it does not have its own energy, it will considerably limit the users’ games, in addition to perhaps consuming more energy.

Photo: Razer

Correct and ideal operation

If we talk about the operation of the Razer cooler, it will have a fan of up to 6400 revolutions per minute.

On the other hand, it will feature a thermoelectric cooler and an aluminum heat sink to divert excess heat from your phone.

Additionally, it will implement a series of customizable RGB lights, most likely these are configurable from an application or with pre-established parameters.

If you want to get this cooler and reduce your hours of play, you can already get it through the Razer website, although with international shipping, because there is no date of arrival in Mexico.